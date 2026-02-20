DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Extended $200 Bonus for Any NBA Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Friday night’s NBA games. This is an opportunity for players to turn a $5 winning wager into a $200 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

There is no shortage of options available for basketball fans this weekend. There are a ton of great games on Friday night, including Hornets-Cavaliers, Timberwolves-Mavericks and Lakers-Clippers. Let’s take a closer look at how players can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is straightforward, requiring no manual entry of a long code sequence. This “Bet $5, Get $200” offer allows new users to place a qualifying wager on any NBA market. Here are the key details for the current sign-up bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 If Your Bet Wins Bonus Last Verified On February 20, 2026

To activate this promotion, users must place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any eligible market, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup. It is important to note that the $200 in bonus bets is not guaranteed; the initial $5 wager must win for the bonus to be credited to the account.

Additionally, the qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or longer to be eligible. If the initial wager is successful, the $200 reward is paid out as twelve (12) separate $25 bonus bets. These funds provide flexibility for bettors to engage with the rest of the NBA schedule but must be utilized promptly, as they expire seven days after issuance.

Best Friday Night NBA Matchups

With a heavy slate of action scheduled for Friday, bettors have several intriguing options to utilize their DraftKings promo. The current odds feature home favorites across the board. Here are the current spreads and point totals for Friday’s best matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets CLE -6.5 (-102) 231.5 Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves MIN -13.5 (-112) 238.5 LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers LAL -6.5 (-112) 224.5

The headline event is undoubtedly the showdown in Los Angeles, where the Lakers host the Clippers. The Lakers enter as 6.5-point favorites, anticipating the return of Luka Dončić, who leads the league with 32.8 points per game. He joins LeBron James and Austin Reaves against a Clippers squad that has gone 20-7 since late December.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to face the Charlotte Hornets. Since acquiring James Harden on February 4, Cleveland is 4-0 with him in the lineup. The Cavaliers boast the 6th-ranked offense, averaging 119.8 points per game behind Donovan Mitchell’s 28.8 PPG and Harden’s playmaking. They face a Hornets squad featuring LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo for NBA Friday

New bettors have a limited time to lock in this “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. The registration process is efficient, ensuring users can get their accounts funded before the action begins.

Follow these steps to activate the offer:

Click the exclusive link: No manual DraftKings promo code is required; clicking the link on this page automatically qualifies you for the welcome bonus. Create your account: Enter the necessary personal information, such as your legal name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and location. Make a deposit: Fund your account with at least $5 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place your wager: Submit a qualifying bet of $5 or more on the Cavaliers vs. Hornets or any other eligible NBA market.

Once the $5 wager is placed, new users simply need to wait for the bet to settle. If the initial pick wins, the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to the account, ready for use on the rest of the weekend’s NBA slate.