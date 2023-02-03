DraftKings promo code: Claim NBA bonus ahead of Super Bowl 57

Whether you fancy the NBA or prefer the college game, any $5+ basketball bet tonight will instantly return $200 in bonus bets thanks to our exclusive DraftKings promo code offer.

New customers who lock in our DraftKings promo code offer will qualify for DK’s “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Following a brief registration, place $5 or more on any eligible NBA or college basketball betting market to score an instant $200 in bonus bets, no matter what.

The first February sports weekend starts with a busy night in the NBA. Friday’s eight-game slate features a matchup between the Suns and Celtics, pitting the last two Finals runners-ups against each other in Boston. There are also several exciting college games on the calendar, headlined by No. 22 San Diego State hosting Boise State. With DraftKings Sportsbook, a $5+ hoops wager will immediately return $200 in bonus bets, even if the stake ends up settling as a loss.

Activate our DraftKings promo code offer here and turn any $5+ bet on the NBA or college basketball into an immediate $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Place $5+ NBA, CBB Bet to Score $200 in Bonus Bets

The new year brought forward a new welcome offer for first-time DraftKings customers. Now, registration through our promo links unlocks the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer, a no-brainer deal promising a payout as high as 40-to-1.

Prospective bettors who sign up through our links will qualify for DK’s new-user promotion. After creating an account and making a deposit, place $5 or more on any eligible NBA or college basketball betting market. That includes the spread, point total, moneyline, or anything similar. Once you’ve placed your initial wager, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets on the spot. That means you can sign up, place any qualifying bet, and end with enough bonus bets to last through the weekend.

Of course, the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion doesn’t nullify cash profit. If you place $5 on the Celtics beating the Suns, and they do, you’ll still receive a cash payout on top of the bonus bets.

How to Activate Our DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There’s still time for prospective players to lock in DraftKings’ newest welcome offer. Follow our instructions below and score $200 in bonus bets before tipoff:

Click here to launch DraftKings’ registration window. Players aren’t required to input a specific promo code.

Provide all vital personal information and complete registration.

Deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ approved banking methods.

Place a cash bet worth at least $5 on an eligible NBA or college basketball betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, shortly after placing your qualifying stake.

Every new customer in a DraftKings-eligible state like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, or Ohio is eligible for the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Click the links to see if your state qualifies for the offer.

NBA Early Win Promotion Returns

One of DraftKings’ most popular promotions made its return this week. The site’s “Early Win” offer allows new and existing customers to win their NBA moneyline bets even after a loss.

Opt-in and place a cash wager on any NBA moneyline. If your team leads by at least 10 points at any time during the game, DraftKings will pay out your bet in full. So in the event your team builds a big lead and blows the game, you’ll still walk out as a winner.

Click here to score $200 in bonus bets off the NBA and college basketball tonight with our DraftKings promo code "Bet $5, Get $200" offer.

