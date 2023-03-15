DraftKings promo code claims March Madness bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer

Bet on March Madness with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New users can use our links to activate this welcome offer, so the code will automatically be entered for you.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Place your first $5 wager after signing up with the DraftKings promo code to unlock $200 in bonus bets. The result of your first wager doesn’t matter.

It’s the perfect time for college basketball fans to use this bonus. The bonus bets can be used for any of the NCAA Tournament matchups. DraftKings is providing customers with other promotions and free-to-play games. The app has live odds for each game and other great features that can’t be found on other sportsbook apps.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Place a $5 wager on any NCAAB matchup to gain $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

There are two matchups left on Wednesday before the round of 64 is set. Farleigh Dickinson will be going up against Texas Southern to move on as the 16th seed in the East Region. Then, Nevada and Arizona State will play for the 11th seed in the West Region. The Sun Devils are favored by two points. The winner will move on the play TCU on Friday.

A full slate of games is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. With games all day, the start of the tournament can be the most exciting for bettors. You can use the DraftKings Sportsbook app to place live bets during the games. Go to the promotions page to use a no sweat bet for any college basketball game. If this bet loses, you will get a refund in bonus bets. There is a How to Bet guide that explains all of the betting types to new users.

Use the Best DraftKings Promo Code for March Madness

DraftKings Sportsbook is a legal option for sports betting in multiple states. New users must be at least 21 years old to register. It will ask for basic info to prove your age and identity during registration. Follow these simple steps to sign up in time for the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code offer and sign up. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation services. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an available payment method. Place a $5 bet on any college basketball game.

Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Free Chance at $100,000 in Prizes

You may have already filled out a bracket for the NCAA Tournament. But for the Pepsi Zero Right Bracket Challenge on the DraftKings app, you need to make wrong selections for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize.

Customers can link up with friends with DraftKings Social to see which NCAAB teams they are betting on. And additional perks can be earned through Dynasty Rewards. You can redeem the Crowns you earn from betting for sports betting bonuses and discounts for traveling.

Register here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code for March Madness. Place a $5 wager on any NCAAB game to secure $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler