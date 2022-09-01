DraftKings promo code: bet $5 this weekend on college football, get $200 bonus

College football is back in full force this weekend and the latest DraftKings promo code provides an easy bonus for fans — this includes those looking to get the DraftKings Kansas app.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings promo code is the key to unlocking a 40-1 guaranteed payout. New players who sign up and place a $5 college football wager will win an instant bonus of $200. The outcome of the original does not matter when it comes to this offer.

There is something different about a college football Saturday in the fall. Kick things off with a guaranteed win.Take your pick of any game this weekend. The Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia gives college football fans a game to watch tonight. However, the biggest matchups are coming up on Saturday. Utah-Florida, Georgia-Oregon, and Notre Dame-Ohio State are the highest-profile games on the schedule.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for college football bettors and this promo is just one of the reasons why. They will have competitive odds on all the games this season.

New players can automatically unlock this DraftKings promo code by clicking here. After that, bet $5 on any college football game to win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code

Before diving into the nitty-gritty details of this offer, let’s outline the registration process. It only takes a few easy steps to sign up and redeem this offer:

Click here to begin. This will automatically unlock this DraftKings promo code.

to begin. This will automatically unlock this DraftKings promo code. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the easy-to-use mobile app by way of the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on any college football game. Win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

This DraftKings promo is currently available to new players in these states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on College Football, Win $200

Although this promo might seem too good to be true, it’s a guaranteed bonus. After placing a $5 wager on any college football game, players will receive eight $25 free bets into their account immediately. These free bets can be flipped onto other college football games, MLB, or any other event.

In a sense, these free bets are providing new users with a test drive of DraftKings Sportsbook. They can get a feel for the app while playing with house money.

Football Season Kicks Off

With the sports schedule about to heat up, it’s a great time to grab this DraftKings promo. Week 1 of the college football season is finally here, but this will be the last Sunday without NFL football for a long time.

Football is king when it comes to sports betting and we are about to enter one of the busiest times on the gridiron. This $200 bonus can help new users kick off the season in a big way.

New players can automatically unlock this DraftKings promo code by clicking here. After that, bet $5 on any college football game to win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.