DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Commanders-Chiefs Monday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

As the NFL’s Week 8 action prepares to conclude with a Monday night clash between the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs, a compelling DraftKings promo code offer presents an excellent opportunity for any new DraftKings customer.

This welcome promotion allows new users to place a $5 wager on any market and receive $200 in bonus bets if that initial bet is a winner. This offer can be applied to any contest on this week’s NFL slate, including the prime-time showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, giving new players a chance to secure a significant bonus with a successful first pick.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

New DraftKings customers can take advantage of a lucrative offer for the NFL slate, including the Monday night matchup between the Commanders and Chiefs. The promotion allows new users to Bet $5 on any market and Get $200 in bonus bets, but only if their initial wager wins. For this game, a bettor could place a $5 wager on the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs moneyline (-676). If the Chiefs secure the victory, the user would not only win their initial bet but also receive $200 in bonus funds.

It’s crucial to understand that this bonus is not guaranteed, as it is entirely conditional on your first bet winning. Upon a successful $5 wager, the $200 bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. These bets are available for use across the sportsbook but expire after one week. This offer provides a significant potential upside for new players who correctly predict their first wager.

Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

In terms of locking in the DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football, here’s what to know.

The betting market has shown overwhelming confidence in the Chiefs, who opened as -3.5 point favorites before the line ballooned to -10.5. The moneyline implies a significant edge for the home team. After removing the vig, DraftKings’ odds suggest an 83.7% win probability for the Kansas City Chiefs, compared to just 16.3% for the Washington Commanders.

Kansas City’s dominance at home is reflected in their betting trends, as they are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last five home games and have won their last nine games outright against opponents with losing records. However, bettors should be wary of the large spread; the Chiefs are just 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games when favored by a touchdown or more.

Washington enters as a heavy underdog, a role where they have struggled, posting a 1-3 ATS record as an underdog this season and a 1-4 ATS record in their last five road games as an underdog. The Commanders have also failed to cover the spread in their last two matchups against the Chiefs.

The game total has dipped slightly from its opening of 48.5 to 47.5, potentially influenced by the forecast of mist. This creates a fascinating clash of trends. While the over has hit in just one of Kansas City’s last four home games, the Commanders have seen the total go over in seven of their last eight games when pegged as an underdog of a touchdown or more.

How to Activate this DraftKings Offer

Claiming this DraftKings promo code for Monday Night Football is a simple process that doesn’t require a promo code. Follow these steps to get started:

Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website or mobile app and begin the registration process. Create your new account by providing the necessary personal information to verify your identity and location. Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of the many secure banking methods available.

Once your deposit is confirmed, you are eligible for the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. Simply place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any eligible market, such as the Commanders vs. Chiefs matchup, and if your bet wins, the bonus is yours.