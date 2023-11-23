DraftKings promo code: Claim instant $150 bonus for Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving matchup

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best DraftKings promo code offer for Cowboys vs. Commanders will set football fans up with $150 in bonuses. Sign up and bet $5 on the game to lock up this bonus. Let’s take a closer look at this NFC East rivalry game.

The Cowboys are heavy favorites against the Commanders today. Playoff struggles aside, Dallas is one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL. It’s no surprise to see the Cowboys at -11 on the spread, especially after Washington’s loss to Tommy DeVito and the Giants last week. Dallas is 33-22-1 in Thanksgiving games all time.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is the easiest way to bet on the games today. In addition to Cowboys-Commanders, bettors can place wagers on Lions-Packers and Seahawks-49ers. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock up this no-brainer bonus in time for the Turkey Day games.

New players can bet $5 on Cowboys-Commanders to win $150 in bonus bets with this DraftKings promo code offer.

Cowboys vs. Commanders betting preview, odds

The Cowboys have beaten Washington three times in the last two seasons. The last time Washington won in Dallas was in 2020, but that was when Dak Prescott was out with an injury. Prescott will be under center with his full complement of weapons.

Washington’s offense has been able to keep up the pace with Sam Howell throwing it downfield, but that hasn’t translated to many wins. The Commanders are the biggest underdogs of the day, but the NFL tends to be unpredictable. The short week to prepare makes this an unpredictable matchup.

Here’s a look at the current odds on Cowboys-Commanders on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo is on the table for new players on Cowboys-Commanders or any Thanksgiving game. Follow the simple step-by-step guide below to sign up and start winning:

Click this link to get started. Create a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

to get started. Create a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information. Make a cash deposit of at least $5 through any of the secure and convenient payment methods. PayPal, online banking, credit cards, and debit cards are all popular deposit methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on the Cowboys or Commanders to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager won’t matter.

Other Thanksgiving Day promos

Check out the other ways to bet on the Thanksgiving Day games today. DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of different options for the NFL this season. There are same game parlay boosts, profit boosts, and more. With the NFL regular season heating up, it’s the perfect time to sign up and claim these bonuses. Football fans who take advantage of these offers will have a head start on NFL Week 12. With Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Sunday games, and Monday Night Football, there are plenty of opportunities to win.

New players can bet $5 on Cowboys-Commanders to win $150 in bonus bets with this DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to register.

