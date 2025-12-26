DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for NBA, College Football + NFL

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer in time for this weekend’s NBA, college football and NFL action. Set up a new account and start locking in bonuses. Click here to redeem this offer.

New players can place a $5 bet on any game this weekend. If that bet wins, players will receive $200 in total bonuses. Sign up in Missouri to claim a $300 instant bonus with any $5 bet.

These sign-up bonuses are a great starting point for new players. However, we also recommend that players check out the other in-app offers for the games. Let’s dive deeper into how players can sign up and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to get a $200 bonus. New users in Missouri can bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus Instantly in Missouri) Other In-App Offers All Sport Daily Drops, Early Exits, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Most new players will unlock a $200 bonus with a $5 winning bet. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

With tons of NBA, NHL and college football bowl games on Friday, it’s the perfect time to activate this offer. New users can also place bets on the NFL games on Sunday. There should be something for every sports fan on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win (bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses in Missouri).

Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, NFL and more this weekend.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

These sign-up bonuses are a great way to get off to a fast start, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook. Secure a mystery Friday offer on the NBA. This will unlock a 50% all purpose NBA profit boost, 20% all purpose NBA profit boost or a 25% same game parlay NBA profit boost.

We also recommend checking out the any sport daily drop. This is an opportunity for players to grab a boost on the NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball or any other sport. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.