DraftKings promo code delivers NBA odds boost, $150 bonus

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a massive odds boost with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. NBA fans are in luck tonight when it comes to this promotion. Sign up and start playing today.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on any NBA team’s moneyline at 30-1 odds. New bettors who pick a winner will be eligible for $150 in bonus bets.

Anyone who signs up and cashes in on this offer will have an extra $150 in bonus bets to work with this week. These bonus bets are applicable to the NBA, MLB, NHL, and tons of other markets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is a top-tier sportsbook for myriad reasons and this promo is right at the top of the list. Lock in this odds boost and download the app for the NBA tonight. Let’s take a closer look at how bettors can sign up and claim this new offer.

New players can click this link to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets on a $5 wager.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Before we dive into the different options bettors will have with this offer, here’s a quick look at the sign-up process. Players in select states are eligible for this offer (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY). Follow the steps below to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code. Create an account and make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ wager on any NBA team’s moneyline for the chance to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150

This DraftKings promo is as simple as it gets. Sign up, make a deposit, and take advantage of a one-time 30-1 odds boost. Place a $5 wager on any NBA team to win $150 in bonus bets.

Players who pick a winner will receive six $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA or any other DraftKings Sportsbook market this week. There are plenty of options for bettors in the app. With the NBA playoffs approaching, there are pivotal matchups for bettors to choose from.

Betting on the NBA Tuesday Night Slate

The NBA took Monday off while UConn beat San Diego State in the National Championship Game. But after that one-night reprieve, the NBA is back in a big way. There are tons of options for bettors when it comes to this new DraftKings promo. This offer will provide a sizable boost to any team, but here are the biggest favorites on the board in the NBA tonight:

Milwaukee Bucks (-800) @ Washington Wizards

Miami Heat (-750) @ Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors (-950) @ Charlotte Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies (-1800) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns (-1800) vs. San Antonio Spurs

New players can click this link to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets on a $5 wager.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.