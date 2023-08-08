Quantcast
Sports

DraftKings promo code: Deposit bonus, MLB bet $5, get $150 offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
DraftKings promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

A new week in baseball begins today as new customers can tackle the action with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer.

First-time bettors who lock in our DraftKings promo code links qualify for the new “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion. DK’s sign-up offer gives newcomers an instant $150 in bonus bets after a $5 wager on any sport, regardless of the odds or how it settles.

The MLB schedule features several exciting games, including Marlins-Reds, and Cubs-Mets showdowns. Any prospective DraftKings customer can slide into these matchups with the “Bet $5, Get $150.” For a limited time, a $5 wager on a baseball game, soccer match, or another betting market returns $150 in bonus bets on the spot. That’s a guaranteed 30-to-1 payout minutes after signing up through this post.

Secure the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer here and turn $5 into $150 this week.

DraftKings Promo Code: Earn Automatic $150 Bonus with $5 Wager

Everything eligible players must know about the “Bet $5, Get $150” is in the name. DraftKings’ must-have welcome offer takes $5+ wagers from new users and transforms them into $150 bonus bet payouts. Few sportsbooks give first-timers that large of a payout from a minuscule investment.

Get started with our registration links inside this post. After creating your DraftKings Sportsbook account, head to a betting market like MLB and wager at least $5 on any eligible prop. Before your bet settles, DraftKings will boost your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets. Since the bonus happens immediately, someone betting on a late-night game like Giants-Angels will have bonus bets for early matchups like Marlins-Reds.

DraftKings Promo Code Activation Info

DraftKings gives new customers 150 reasons to sign up and start betting today. We’ve listed each step for the “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer, so follow below to secure the $150 bonus bet payout with as little as $5:

  • Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. The links activate the promo on your behalf.
  • Enter your name, date of birth, and other essential account information.
  • Use any DraftKings-approved banking method for your initial cash deposit.
  • Place $5+ on MLB or another suitable betting market.
  • Receive an instant $150 in bonus bets after placing your qualifying wager. DraftKings still honors all victories with the appropriate cash payout.

Get 50% MLB Profit Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook offers in-app promotions every day for new and existing customers. Tonight, all bettors can elevate the odds of any MLB bet by 50%.

Opt into DK’s offer to score a 50% MLB boost token. Apply the token to any MLB bet tonight, and DraftKings will juice the odds and potential payout by 50%. Make an underdog more profitable or a favorite more palatable, and a victory will deliver more cash than you’d get making the same wager on another sportsbook.

DraftKings also has a “Stepped Up Same Game Parlay” offer for tonight’s MLB slate. While “Stepped Up” promos are limited to SGPs, DraftKings boosts qualifying parlays up to 100%, doubling the cash winnings.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code links and enjoy MLB and more with the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer.

