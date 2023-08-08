DraftKings promo code: Deposit bonus, MLB bet $5, get $150 offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A new week in baseball begins today as new customers can tackle the action with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

First-time bettors who lock in our DraftKings promo code links qualify for the new “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion. DK’s sign-up offer gives newcomers an instant $150 in bonus bets after a $5 wager on any sport, regardless of the odds or how it settles.

The MLB schedule features several exciting games, including Marlins-Reds, and Cubs-Mets showdowns. Any prospective DraftKings customer can slide into these matchups with the “Bet $5, Get $150.” For a limited time, a $5 wager on a baseball game, soccer match, or another betting market returns $150 in bonus bets on the spot. That’s a guaranteed 30-to-1 payout minutes after signing up through this post.

Secure the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer here and turn $5 into $150 this week.

DraftKings Promo Code: Earn Automatic $150 Bonus with $5 Wager

Everything eligible players must know about the “Bet $5, Get $150” is in the name. DraftKings’ must-have welcome offer takes $5+ wagers from new users and transforms them into $150 bonus bet payouts. Few sportsbooks give first-timers that large of a payout from a minuscule investment.

Get started with our registration links inside this post. After creating your DraftKings Sportsbook account, head to a betting market like MLB and wager at least $5 on any eligible prop. Before your bet settles, DraftKings will boost your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets. Since the bonus happens immediately, someone betting on a late-night game like Giants-Angels will have bonus bets for early matchups like Marlins-Reds.

DraftKings Promo Code Activation Info

DraftKings gives new customers 150 reasons to sign up and start betting today. We’ve listed each step for the “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer, so follow below to secure the $150 bonus bet payout with as little as $5:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. The links activate the promo on your behalf.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other essential account information.

Use any DraftKings-approved banking method for your initial cash deposit.

Place $5+ on MLB or another suitable betting market.

Receive an instant $150 in bonus bets after placing your qualifying wager. DraftKings still honors all victories with the appropriate cash payout.

Get 50% MLB Profit Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook offers in-app promotions every day for new and existing customers. Tonight, all bettors can elevate the odds of any MLB bet by 50%.

Opt into DK’s offer to score a 50% MLB boost token. Apply the token to any MLB bet tonight, and DraftKings will juice the odds and potential payout by 50%. Make an underdog more profitable or a favorite more palatable, and a victory will deliver more cash than you’d get making the same wager on another sportsbook.

DraftKings also has a “Stepped Up Same Game Parlay” offer for tonight’s MLB slate. While “Stepped Up” promos are limited to SGPs, DraftKings boosts qualifying parlays up to 100%, doubling the cash winnings.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code links and enjoy MLB and more with the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer.

