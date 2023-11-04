Quantcast
Sports

DraftKings promo code + FanDuel promo code unlock $350 bonuses for college football

By Russ Joy Posted on
DraftKings promo code FanDuel promo code
Photo credit: Craig Dudek

College football fans can earn $350 in bonuses today with our DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code. DraftKings Sportsbook’s offer is a sizable $200 guaranteed bonus, while FanDuel will issue $150 in bonus bets if your $5 moneyline bet on any college football game settles as a win.

Signing up via the links on this page will earn you up to $350 in bonus bets from two of the top legal online sports betting apps. You won’t need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code or FanDuel promo code, however, because our links will apply the code instantly.

#25 Kansas State will head out on the road to take on #7 Texas in the first of four games between Top-25 teams today. In the mid-afternoon, #1 Georgia will host #14 Missouri. Then on Saturday night, #24 USC will host #5 Washington and #13 LSU will head to Tuscaloosa to face #8 Alabama. You can wager on any of these games to earn up to $350 in bonuses.

Click here to register for the latest DraftKings promo code offer and get $200 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins its game today.

DraftKings Promo Code + FanDuel Promo Code Unlock $350 Bonuses for College Football

Simply put, if you’re a sports bettor, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook are two apps that you should strongly consider. Not only do they come with enticing new user promos, but they also offer a ton of in-app promos, odds boosts and more. If we look at this just from a value perspective, it’s hard to beat turning $10 ($5 with DraftKings + $5 with FanDuel) into $350 in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s offer is really straightforward. You can pick any betting market, including moneyline, point spread, total points, or any other bet type and wager $5. Win or lose, you’ll lock-in $200 in bonus bets. FanDuel Sportsbook, meanwhile, has simple terms in that your $5 moneyline bet will earn you $150 in bonus bets if your team wins. That’s why it’s smart to look at lopsided games like #3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers or No. 6 Oregon vs. California to find games with a heavy favorite.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

21+ and present in
participating states.

Gambling problem?
Call 1-800-Gambler

If you want to get in on the action with DraftKings, you’ll need to complete a short sign-up process. Follow the instructions below to lock-in your $200 in bonus bets:

  • Click here to sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer.
  • Enter your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.
  • Choose any of the available deposit methods.
  • Add $5 or more to your account.
  • Navigate to the game of your choice.
  • Wager $5+ on any betting market.

No matter how your bet settles, you’ll earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. Plus, you’ll secure additional cash winnings if your bet settles as a win.

Register for the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
Signing up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is really simple. Complete the steps below to register for an account:

  • Click here to register for the latest FanDuel promo code offer.
  • Input your name, phone number, residential address, and birthdate.
  • Select online banking or another deposit method.
  • Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.
  • Choose any college football game.
  • Bet $5 or more on any team to win.

If your bet wins, FanDuel will add $150 in bonus bets to your account. You’ll also get back your wager and a cash profit.

Click here to sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer and secure $200 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, win $150 if your college football team wins its game today.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

