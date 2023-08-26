DraftKings promo code: First $5 MLB, college football bet scores $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There’s an exciting new welcome offer for prospective DraftKings users, as our DraftKings promo code links activate a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal for Saturday’s MLB and college football action.

New DraftKings Sportsbook customers get a “Bet $5, Get $200” offer after creating an account through our exclusive DraftKings promo code links. Bet at least $5 on any MLB or college football game this Saturday, and DraftKings will issue an instant $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome.

The weekend sports calendar features plenty of must-see MLB showdowns, including games like Braves-Giants and Dodgers-Red Sox. But it’s also the first weekend of the college football season, with Notre Dame-Navy and USC-San Jose State headlining the Week 0 slate. First-time DraftKings bettors will earn an automatic $200 bonus once they place $5 or more on any baseball or college football game today. The outcome on the field is irrelevant since every eligible customer earns the bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook truly outdid itself with the new “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. In a weekend filled with college football and MLB games, DK wants new bettors to turn their first $5 bet into a $200 bonus, win or lose. That’s a 40-to-1 payout for doing the bare minimum after registration.

Use any of our links to activate DraftKings’ promotion, then head to the MLB or college football betting market to place a bet. Lock in the Dodgers-Red Sox over, or take the Fighting Irish to cover the 20.5-point spread versus Navy. DraftKings will instantly deliver $200 in bonus bets, so you don’t have to wait more than a few seconds before targeting other matchups with your sizable reward.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” offer is available in every legal betting state with DraftKings access. Since the deal won’t last for long, we’ve expedited the process by listing each registration step below. As long as you use our links and bet at least $5, you’ll enjoy a sports-filled weekend with $200 in bonus bets.

Here’s how to score $200 in bonus bets on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. The links take care of the promo code on your behalf.

Enter your name, email address, and other necessary account information.

Fund your sportsbook account with a qualifying cash deposit.

Place at least $5 on the MLB or college football betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after making your first $5+ wager. Winning bettors still earn every dollar of expected cash profit.

College Football Boost

Even though the college football season starts today, DraftKings has a limited-time profit boost for any CFB futures bet. Claim your reward on the app to score a 23% boost for your next college football future wager. That includes props like “National Championship Winner” and “Conference Winner.”

