DraftKings promo code unlocks huge holiday football bonus

The holiday weekend rolls on and bettors who jump in with the latest DraftKings promo code will be able to unlock a guaranteed winner on Saturday’s college football action or an almost-guaranteed winner for Sunday NFL Week 12. We’ll explain that claim a bit more in a moment.

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new bettors a 100-1 odds bonus on 1+ point being scored in any college football or NFL Week 12 game this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $100!

EITHER TEAM TO SCORE CLAIM OFFER

It doesn’t matter if the score comes via safety, field goal, or a touchdown, as long as one team in the wagered game puts at least one score on the board, this bonus will connect.

Click here to get started and activate the latest DraftKings promo code and grab this 100-1 bonus. These links will waive the need for a code and automatically apply the offer.

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 12, CFB

As for the “guaranteed” claim above, consider the following: college football games cannot end in ties. So, in order to break a potential tie, one side must score at least once.

As for NFL regular season games, it’s true these contests can end in a tie. The Steelers and Lions played to one a couple weeks back. That said, it is highly improbable that two teams go the distance without putting a point on the board. How improbable, you ask? Well, it hasn’t happened since the 1943 season.

There’s no question that we’ve come to expect the unexpected this football season, but in a year of upsets, an NFL game ending in a scoreless tie would be arguably the greatest shocker of the Super Bowl era.

How to Skip the DraftKings Promo Code

As noted above, using the links on this page will waive the need to input a special DraftKings promo code. Let’s roll through the proper steps to ensure you start things off with the best possible bonus this weekend.

Click here to register. Using the links will waive the need for the DraftKings promo code.

to register. Using the links will waive the need for the DraftKings promo code. Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Following deposit, make a $1 moneyline bet on any Saturday college football game or Sunday NFL Week 12 game.

Be sure that the bonus is applied in the bet slip.

The DraftKings app is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado, Virginia, and West Virginia. Soon, it will become one of the leading NY online sports betting apps.

Other Football Bonuses

Be sure to check out these additional DraftKings promos:

Ohio State vs. Michigan 25% profits boosts (2)

33% college football parlay profit boost

NBA same-game parlay insurance

Daily odds boosts on game and player props across NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, and NFL Week 12 action

Click here to get started to activate the latest DraftKings promo code and grab this 100-1 bonus. These links will waive the need for a code and automatically apply the offer.