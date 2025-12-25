DraftKings Promo Code for Christmas NBA, NFL Games Scores $200 Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start winning bonuses. New players can secure this 40-1 odds boost for any NFL or NBA game on Christmas. Click here to start the registration process.

Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on any Christmas game. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $200 bonus. New users in Missouri can win $300 in bonuses with any $5 bet.

This is an opportunity for players to grab a sign-up bonus on Christmas. Players can secure other in-app offers in addition to this $200 welcome bonus. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus Instantly in Missouri) Other In-App Offers All Sport Daily Drops, Early Exits, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Picking a winner is the only hurdle when it comes to this DraftKings promo. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in total bonuses.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA and NFL on Christmas, but this promo applies to a wide range of markets. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive eight $25 bonus bets. This is the perfect way to hit the ground running.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s worth noting that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Take a closer look at the details of this offer:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock these offers.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock these offers. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA or any other sport to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Players in Missouri can turn a $5 bet into a $300 bonus instantly.

Other Ways to Bet on Christmas

There are three NFL games and five NBA matchups coming up on Christmas. New players who take advantage of this offer can go all in on the games. Take a closer look at the current odds on the NFL Christmas games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Washington Commanders (+7) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) vs. Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs (+13.5) vs. Denver Broncos

There are also a bunch of NBA games to choose from on Christmas. Take a look at the current odds on these matchups:

New York Knicks (-6.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors (-8.5) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers (+3.5) vs. Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets (-3.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.