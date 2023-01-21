DraftKings promo code for Giants-Eagles triggers $200 instant bonus

Players that are looking for a sure thing bet for Giants vs. Eagles should consider the DraftKings promo code offer that secures a guaranteed $200 payout in bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo code offer for first time users will provide a 40-1 return on a $5 investment. Simply put down a $5 bill on any game, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no questions asked.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

The Giants are riding a high after their big win on the road against the Vikings last week. While they were playing, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were healing. People can talk about the records, but at the end of the day, the present is all that matters. When it comes to the betting part of the equation, with this promotion, there’s no question about the outcome.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer that generates $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings promo code offer for Eagles-Giants

Let’s examine the details one by one. Most importantly, as we have stated, this offer is for new players only. In addition, you can bet as little as $5 to comply with the terms. If you stick to that increment, you are guaranteed a $195 profit in bet credit. That’s great, but there are not many bettors that will be satisfied with this level of action on such a huge game.

Actually, this promotion puts you in the ideal situation if you want more action. For instance, let’s say that you bet $100 on the Giants with the points. If they cover, you get a nice cash payout, and you also get $200 in bonus bets. When you are watching the game, you know that you really can’t lose in the big picture. Even if they do not cover the spread, you put out $100, and you will get $200 in bonus bets.

Grab this DraftKings promo code offer

First, click this link to activate the promo code automatically. When you arrive on the landing page, provide your name, date of birth, and other essential info to set up your account.

Secondly, take a moment to download the mobile app if you don’t already have it. This will give you the flexibility to place bets when you are out and about. Another benefit is the ability to access the in-app specials that are rolled out occasionally.

Then, it is time to fund your account. This is easy to do, because all of the standard methods are accepted and then some. These transactions are totally secure, and the minimum deposit is just $5.

Lastly, place a bet on the Giants-Eagles game or any other sporting event for that matter. Win or lose, you will get a $200 payout in bonus bets.

Ongoing user benefits

Your account will continue to pay dividends as time goes on. There are special offers for established players, they are updated all the time to reflect events of interest. With the Super Bowl coming up in the near future, you can rest assured that they will be cooking up something interesting.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer that scores $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.