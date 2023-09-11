DraftKings promo code for Monday Night Football scores $200 bonus for Bills-Jets

With our DraftKings promo code links and a measly $5 wager, new DraftKings Sportsbook customers can tackle Monday’s Jets-Bills game with a guaranteed payout worth $200 in bonus bets.
States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.CLAIM NOW
BONUS BETS!CLAIM OFFER
Secure $200 in bonus bets immediately after activating our DraftKings promo code offer and betting $5 on Jets-Bills. DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion is available for new customers in eligible states.
The NFL saved its best Week 1 matchup for last. On Monday night, Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut versus Josh Allen and the Bills. DraftKings has Buffalo as a 2.5-point favorite on the road, but the final score won’t make any difference to first-time bettors on DraftKings. Thanks to the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer, any $5 wager after registration activates a massive $200 payout in bonus bets, the equivalent of hitting 40-1 odds.
Take advantage of the “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer here and score $200 in bonus bets after a $5 wager on Jets-Bills.
DraftKings Promo Code: Turn $5 Jets-Bills Wager Into Instant $200
The “Bet $5, Get $200” offer is DraftKings’ strongest new-user promotion. So what better time to break it out than right before the Jets and Bills square off on Monday Night Football?
First-time DraftKings users must register through this post to claim DK’s “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Following the brief registration, place at least $5 on Jets-Bills. DraftKings pays the $200 bonus instantly, so you won’t have to wait for your reward until Monday night. Use your bonus bets on more Jets-Bills props, or even tackle other Week 1 matchups, for an opportunity to win cold, hard cash.
DraftKings Promo Code: How to Activate ‘Bet $5, Get $200’ Offer
Because DK’s welcome offer is such a no-brainer, the site has a very limited window to claim it. Week 1 could be the final chance for prospective players to build a $200 bankroll with only $5.
We’ve expedited the registration process with step-by-step instructions and the appropriate links below. Follow along to activate the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer in time for Jets-Bills on Monday night:
- Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. Players won’t need to input a promo code.
- Finish DraftKings’ short registration process by entering critical registration information, like name and birthday.
- Deposit cash into your sportsbook account.
- Place $5 or more on the Jets-Bills betting market.
- Receive an instant $200 in bonus bets. A winning $5+ wager still returns every dollar of expected cash profit.
DraftKings has the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer in every active state like New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Bettors in Kentucky who can’t place wagers until September 28 can pre-register here to earn $200 in bonus bets.
Win NYJ-BUF Moneyline After 10+ Point Lead
DraftKings unleashed its “Early Win” promo for Thursday’s Lions-Chiefs game and every Sunday NFL game. Naturally, the site has one more “Early Win” offer for Jets-Bills moneyline bettors.
Activate the “Early Win” promo for Monday Night Football before placing a cash wager on New York or Buffalo to win. DraftKings will instantly settle your moneyline bet if your team leads by at least ten points. So if the Bills (-135) get off to a hot start and lead the Jets 10-0, Buffalo bettors will still win even if Gang Green pulls off the upset.
Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code links and turn a $5 bet on Jets-Bills into an instant $200 bonus.
States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.CLAIM NOW
BONUS BETS!CLAIM OFFER
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.