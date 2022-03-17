DraftKings promo code for NCAA Tournament unlocks 40-1 March Madness boost

DraftKings Sportsbook has an incredible March Madness odds boost promo that bettors can activate without a DraftKings promo code. In fact, prospective bettors can activate this 40-1 odds boost on any college basketball team by simply clicking on any of the links on this page.

New users who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account via any of our links will unlock a 40-1 odds boost. This odds boost will activate without a DraftKings promo code when bettors place their $5 wager on any college basketball team to win its game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

MARCH MADNESS BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

There have already been a ton of back-and-forth games thus far in the first round. Some favorites have walked away with an expected victory, while underdogs have taken their opponents the distance, even pulling off upsets. Now bettors can get in on the action with a Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Win $200 if your NCAA Tournament team wins its game with no DraftKings promo code required when you click here.

Bet $5, Win $200 without a DraftKings Promo Code

There is no larger odds boost available for the NCAA Tournament than the 40-1 odds boost from DraftKings Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can apply this odds boost to any team playing in the tournament, regardless of whether the team is a favorite or underdog. While there would normally be financial incentive in wagering on an underdog to pull off an upset, that might not be the case here.

The safest way to ensure this $200 bonus conveys is by wagering on a huge favorite. There are a number of teams who are favored considerably in their respective contests. Kentucky is a -3800 moneyline favorite, which means it would normally take a $3,800 wager to make $100 in profit. Kansas is an even heavier favorite in their game. Bettors would typically have to wager $8,000 to make $100 or $16,000 to earn $200 in profit on the Jayhawks. Instead, bettors can simply sign up for this promo and earn a $200 bonus on a $5 wager if Kansas wins.

College Hoops Live Bet + Get

All DraftKings Sportsbook users can opt-into a live betting promo that gives bettors a tiered profit boost. Bettors who opt-in and place $25 or more in live bets on college basketball games from Thursday through Sunday will receive a 25% profit boost. Bettors who place an additional $75+ in live bets ($100+ total) will earn a 100% profit boost. To qualify, bets must have final odds of -250 or longer.

Sign Up with No DraftKings Promo Code Necessary

Any interested bettor must sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account to get this 40-1 odds boost. The good news for players is that there is no DraftKings promo code required. Our links automatically activate the Bet $5, Win $200 promo.

Click here to register for an account.

to register for an account. Finish the signup process by filling in the required information.

Make your first deposit using the funding option of your choice.

Navigate to the college basketball game you want to bet on.

Place a $5 moneyline bet on any team to win its game.

If your college basketball team wins its game, your $5 bet will earn a $200 site credit bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook will issue eight $25 Free Bets to use on other game and player props. This promo is available in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, and other states where the DraftKings Sportsbook app is available.

Click here for a 40-1 odds boost on any team to win its March Madness game without a DraftKings promo code.