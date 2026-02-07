DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl LX: Claim Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Ahead of Patriots-Seahawks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer in time for the Super Bowl. Lock in a $300 bonus before the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks take the field. Click here to start the registration process.

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

The idea here is that new players can win the bonus bets before the Super Bowl on Sunday. There are also tons of in-app offers available for the Super Bowl on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game to get a $300 bonus with a win.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win Super Bowl Promos Happy Hour Boost: 50% Maye vs. Darnold Yards, Wrangler Bg Game Squares, 30% Super Bowl LX SGP Profit Boost, King of the End Zone, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On February 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Picking a winner on this first bet is the only hurdle to clear. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, tennis, golf, UFC or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses.

There are other in-app offers as well. Grab a Happy Hour Boost for a 50% boost on Maye-Darnold props. There is also a standard 30% profit boost for any Super Bowl same game parlays. Squares and the King of the End Zone promos are two more ways to win bonus bets on the big game.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer or any other sport this weekend.

Players who pick a winner will receive 12 $25 bonus bets to use on the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 60 Preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Seahawks are entering Levi’s Stadium as the favorite on Sunday. That shouldn’t come as a surprise after Sam Darnold’s dominant performance in the NFC Championship Game. With that said, no one is counting out the Patriots. Drake Maye and the Pats always seem to find a way in tight games. Seattle’s stingy defense could be the difference in this tightly-contested game.

Take a closer look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on the Super Bowl (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-115) // Over 45.5 (-110) // -238

-4.5 (-115) // Over 45.5 (-110) // -238 New England Patriots: +4.5 (-105) // Under 45.5 (-110) // +195

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.