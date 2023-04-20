DraftKings promo code for the NBA Playoffs: Bet $5, win $150 on Game 3s

New bettors can sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and go big on the NBA Playoffs tonight. Instead of betting on the games like a regular Joe, go big with this new odds boost.

New players who claim this DraftKings promo code offer can bet $5 on any NBA team to win $150 in bonus bets. This offer equates to a 30-1 moneyline odds boost for any team tonight.

There are three games on tap for the NBA Playoffs tonight — Nets-Sixers, Warriors-Kings, and Clippers-Suns. In other words, there are multiple options for bettors. It’s also worth noting that this offer is applicable to the NHL, MLB, and other markets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is going all in on the NBA Playoffs with this new offer. Bettors can hit the ground running with one of the best odds boosts on the market.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Score a massive odds boost for any NBA team tonight through this DraftKings promo. Although the two Western Conference games will garner more attention from NBA fans, plenty of bettors are going to lock in on the Nets-Sixers matchup.

Remember, anyone who claims this DraftKings promo can bet $5 on any team to win $150 in bonus bets. New players can boost the odds on Philadelphia’s moneyline from -195 to +3000.

Although picking a winner is necessary to win, it’s hard to argue with the value of this offer. New users in the following states can claim this boost: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to input a promo code to lock in this offer. Signing up via any of the links on this page and following the step-by-step instructions below is all it takes:

Click here to begin the registration process. Create an account by filling out the fields with the necessary sign-up information.

to begin the registration process. Create an account by filling out the fields with the necessary sign-up information. After creating an account, make a cash deposit of at least $5 through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $5 wager on any NBA team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonus bets.

NBA Thursday Odds

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is starting to heat up. The Nets and Warriors return home with their backs against the wall. Meanwhile, the Suns and Clippers are tied up at one game apiece. Here’s a look at the current moneyline odds for all three games at DraftKings Sportsbook (odds subject to change before tip-off time):

Nets (+165) vs. Sixers (-195) (Philadelphia up 2-0)

Warriors (-240) vs. Kings (+200) (Sacramento up 2-0)

Clippers (+120) vs. Suns (-140) (Series tied 1-1)

