DraftKings promo code: Get $100 instant MLB special

Betting on baseball can be difficult, but not with this DraftKings promo code. Baseball fans can lock in a major bonus by placing a wager on any MLB game. This is a guaranteed offer that provides new players with a head start.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150

MLB BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

New players can choose between any MLB game with the latest DraftKings promo code. Any player who places a $5 moneyline wager can win $100 in bonus cash instantly. All it takes is a $5 moneyline bet on any MLB game. The outcome of the original wager has no impact on this bonus.

Anyone who wants to grab a big-time bonus can take advantage of this instant $100 offer. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can claim either offer with this DraftKings promo code.

Click here to lock in a $100 bonus on any MLB game with this DraftKings promo code. Bet $5 to win $100 in bonus cash.

How to Win $100 Bonus Instantly

The other option with this DraftKings promo code is an instant $100 bonus. Place a $5 wager on any MLB moneyline to win $100 automatically. That’s not a typo. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus cashes.

This instant bonus can give bettors the chance to hit the ground running. All it takes is a $5 deposit and $5 wager to lock in this outrageous offer.

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but DraftKings Sportsbook is changing it up.

Roll into the weekend with a guaranteed bonus. It’s worth highlighting the fact that all bonus cash is paid out in increments of $25 free bets. These free bets serve as a way to test drive DraftKings Sportsbook before placing a sizable cash deposit.

Winners can flip these free bets onto other MLB games or any other available market. This includes tennis, golf, MMA, and other niche sports. Unfortunately, there aren’t a ton of options in July outside of baseball.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code

Follow these steps to activate either promo code:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code. $100 instant bonus.

to automatically activate this promo code. $100 instant bonus. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using any of the available banking methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB moneyline. Collect this bonus cash.

New players can snag this promo in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

What MLB Games to Bet on With This DraftKings Promo Code

Remember, this $5 wager can turn into a $100 bonus. Every MLB game on Sunday works. With so many options at DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the odds on a few of the biggest games out there:

Yankees (-180) vs. Orioles (+155)

Angels (+185) vs. Braves (-215)

Marlins (-180) vs. Pirates (+155)

Blue Jays (-165) vs. Red Sox (+140)

Cardinals (-165) vs. Reds (+140)

Twins (-170) vs. Tigers (+145)

Guardians (+135) vs. White Sox (-155)

Padres (+110) vs. Mets (-130)

Click here to lock in a $100 bonus on any MLB game with this DraftKings promo code. Bet $5 to win $100 in bonus cash.