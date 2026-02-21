DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Houston-Arizona, Duke-Michigan Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Create an account and start betting on college basketball or any other sport this week. Click here to start signing up.

There is no shortage of options for college basketball fans this weekend. Set up a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. There should be something for every sports fan.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

With the top four teams in the nation all in action today, the stakes could not be higher. This DraftKings welcome offer provides a strategic way to approach the marquee matchups between Arizona vs. Houston and Michigan vs. Duke. By securing a win on a $5 wager, new users can unlock a significant bankroll boost. Here are the key details regarding the current promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2026

New DraftKings customers can elevate the stakes of today’s heavyweight doubleheader involving No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke and No. 2 Houston vs. No. 4 Arizona with this high-upside offer. To qualify, you must place a wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. This means a moneyline bet on the favored Houston Cougars (-270) or the Michigan Wolverines (-148) would qualify. However, the bonus is not guaranteed; your initial bet must win to unlock the rewards, placing a premium on finding a winning edge in these competitive top-5 matchups.

If your qualifying $5 wager is successful, you will receive $200 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash winnings. DraftKings distributes this reward as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your action across future college basketball games. Be sure to use these funds promptly, as the bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire 7 days after issuance.

College Basketball Betting Preview, Odds

Today’s schedule features two colossal top-five matchups that could reshape the national rankings. The No. 2 Houston Cougars host the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats in Big 12 action, followed by the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines facing the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils.

Here are the current odds for these marquee games:

Matchup Time (ET) Spread Total Moneyline Arizona Wildcats @ Houston Cougars 3:00 PM HOU -6.5 141.5 HOU -270 / ARIZ +220 Michigan Wolverines @ Duke Blue Devils 6:30 PM MICH -2.5 150.5 MICH -148 / DUKE +124

The clash in Houston pits the Cougars’ stifling defense against a potent Arizona offense. The Cougars will rely on Joseph Tugler, who is averaging 1.5 blocks per game, to protect the rim, while Emanuel Sharp drives the offense with 16.5 points per game. On the other side, Arizona needs a big night from Tobe Awaka, who leads the team with 9.6 rebounds per game.

Later, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines look to improve on their 24-1 record against Duke. The Blue Devils are home underdogs despite the dominance of Cameron Boozer, who is posting stellar averages of 22.8 points and nearly 10 rebounds per contest. Michigan counters with efficiency in the paint from Morez Johnson Jr., who is shooting 67% from the field this season.

Best Bets

Houston Cougars -6.5 (-108): Houston is tough to beat at home. A $25 bet on the Cougars to cover would pay out $23.15 in profit.

Houston is tough to beat at home. A $25 bet on the Cougars to cover would pay out in profit. Michigan Wolverines -2.5 (-112): The top-ranked Wolverines have been nearly unstoppable. A $25 wager on Michigan covering the spread would return $22.32 in profit.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Getting in on the action for today’s top-5 clashes between Houston vs. Arizona and Michigan vs. Duke is a straightforward process. Perhaps the most convenient part of the sign-up process is that no promo code is necessary to unlock this welcome bonus.

Follow these simple steps to set up your account and start betting:

Click the link on this page to be redirected to the DraftKings registration portal. Create your account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods to officially activate the offer.

Once your account is funded, you are ready to place your wagers on the hardwood action.