DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Thunder vs. Knicks, Other NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, first-time users can unlock a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. New users can get a $200 bonus with a $5 winning bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for players to secure a 40-1 odds boost on any NBA game this week. The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Madison Square Garden for a meeting with the New York Knicks. Let’s dive deeper into how players can secure this DraftKings promo.

Score $200 Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code

Eligible bettors can claim the current welcome bonus without needing to manually enter a specific code during registration. This matchup serves as a primary event for utilizing the offer.

New DraftKings customers looking to participate in the action can activate this offer to potentially boost their bankroll. To claim the bonus, a minimum $5 wager is required on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as the moneyline for the Oklahoma City Thunder or New York Knicks. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; the qualifying wager must win for the bonus bets to be released.

If the $5 bet is successful, DraftKings credits the account with $200 in bonus bets, paid out as eight separate $25 tokens. This distribution allows bettors flexibility to use their rewards across multiple upcoming NBA games rather than risking the entire amount on a single outcome. However, players should plan their strategy efficiently, as these bonus bets are only valid for seven days before expiration.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Bettors have excellent options for applying their DraftKings promo. The schedule offers a mix of tight spreads and high point totals suitable for qualifying wagers. Here are the current odds for the upcoming NBA matchups:

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks OKC -4.5 222.5 OKC -180 / NYK +150 Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics BOS -6.5 212.5 BOS -238 / CHA +195 Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks MIL -1.5 231.5 MIL -115 / ATL -105

Marquee Matchups & Key Stats

The highlight of the slate features the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the New York Knicks. This contest pits two of the league’s premier scorers against one another. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his high-level production, averaging 31.8 points per game on 55.1% shooting. He faces a Knicks squad led by Jalen Brunson, who is putting up 26.7 points and 6.2 assists per contest. With the Thunder favored by 4.5 points on the road, the battle between these elite guards will likely dictate the pace.

In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks in a game projected to be a shootout, carrying the highest total of the slate at 231.5. The Hawks bring a strong offense, averaging 117.4 points per game. They face the challenge of containing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dominates the interior with 27.7 points per game on 63.6% shooting from the field. With a tight 1.5-point spread, this game offers significant volatility for bettors.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

With the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks set to tip off, new users can follow these simple steps to claim the welcome offer. There is no physical promo code necessary to enter; the bonus is automatically tracked when signing up through the links provided.