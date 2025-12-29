DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Sign Up Bonus for Rams-Falcons, CFB, NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and secure a 40-1 odds boost for Monday Night Football or any other game this week. Activate this offer and grab a $200 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar on the NFL or any other sport this week. Set up a new account, grab a welcome bonus and check out all the different ways to get in on the action.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet on the NFL to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 NFL Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus Instantly in Missouri) Other In-App Offers NFL Touchdown Boost, NBA Profit Boost, NHL Profit Boost, Touchdown Draw, Early Exits, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Picking a winner is all it takes to secure this $200 bonus. Create a new account, place a $5 bet on any game and get the bonus with a win. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting, but there are other options available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, soccer or any other sport this week.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. This is one of the best promos on the market and an opportunity for players to snag a 40-1 odds boost. New players can register on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive a $200 bonus.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on any game throughout the week.

Other Ways to Bet on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football will close out the Week 17 slate and although the Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff race, this game has major implications for the Los Angeles Rams as they jockey for seeding in a crowded NFC. Football fans can grab a 30% touchdown profit boost on any players in Rams vs. Falcons. There is also an Early Exit promo that protects bettors on player props. If your player gets hurt in the first half, you get a refund back.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.