DraftKings promo code: get 40-1 odds on any team to win any game Friday

An absolutely loaded sports weekend starts on Friday and you can use our DraftKings promo code to lock in a 40-1 odds boost for any game. This DraftKings promo includes a sensational Bet $5, Win $200 offer that will pay out a bonus if your team wins.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings promo code offer is accessible via any of the links on this page. This promo is applicable to any game in any league, including the MLB Playoffs set for Friday.

DraftKings Sportsbook is allowing bettors to wager on any team, regardless of the odds. A winning moneyline bet of $5 or more will pay out a $200 bonus if the team of the bettor’s choice wins the game.

Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code for a chance at a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates Bet $5, Win $200 Offer for Friday Games

When it comes to new user promos available ahead of the MLB Playoffs, bettors would be hard-pressed to find a better offer than the Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. This promo offers any new user who registers a 40-1 odds boost to use on any game in any sports league. Given the excitement surrounding the MLB postseason, there will be plenty of baseball fans signing up for this offer.

You can wager on any MLB team regardless of the moneyline odds. That means you can back a favorite like the New York Mets (-150) to beat the San Diego Padres (+130) with a $5 moneyline bet. If they lose, you’d only be out $5. However, if the Mets win, you would get back your $5 wager, a cash profit from the winning bet, and a $200 bonus. That’s a massive return on a mere $5 deposit and bet.

How to Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

The actual sign-up process for a DraftKings Sportsbook account is far from daunting. In fact, we’ve made the process even quicker and easier. Since our links will instantly apply our DraftKings promo code, you will have one fewer step to complete. Here’s how to get in on the action:

Click here to unlock the Bet $5, Win $200 offer with our DraftKings promo code.

to unlock the Bet $5, Win $200 offer with our DraftKings promo code. Accept the geolocation confirmation and provide the necessary information.

Pick a deposit method and add at least $5 to your account.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Wager $5+ on either team’s moneyline.

If your bet wins, you will receive eight $25 free bets ($200 total) to use on any games with available betting odds in any league. Plus, a winning bet will also earn you back your first wager and a cash profit.

25% Wild Card Exclusive Markets Boost Promo

Friday’s MLB Playoffs action gives bettors another way to take advantage of a generous offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can opt-into the 25% Wild Card Exclusive Markets Boost promo. This offer requires players to opt-in and place a bet on any H2H player hits market. When placing the wager, a 25% profit boost will appear, which bettors can apply to their bet slip. It’s important to note that the maximum bet you can place with this promo is $50.

Bet $5, Win $200 if the team of your choice wins its game when you unlock our DraftKings promo code offer here.