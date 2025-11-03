DraftKings Promo Code: Get Extended $300 Bonus for Cardinals-Cowboys, NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start betting on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport. New players can start with a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses. Click here to activate this offer.

This promo also comes with three months of NBA League Pass. Keep an eye out for an email with instructions on how to sign up and activate this offer.

There should be something for every sports fan this week, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL on Monday Night. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals in the final game of Week 9. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 NFL Bonus

Set up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and go all in with this offer. Remember, any $5 winning wager will be enough to secure the bonuses. New users will receive 12 $25 bonus bets that expire after one week.

This promo will also provide players with three months of NBA League Pass. This is the perfect way to gear up for the rest of the NBA season. Gain access to every out-of-market game in November, December and January.

Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Odds

Take a quick look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds for Monday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Arizona Cardinals: +3.5 (-112) //Over 53.5 (-115) // +145

+3.5 (-112) //Over 53.5 (-115) // +145 Dallas Cowboys: -3.5 (-108) // Under 53.5 (-105) // -175

There are also pre-built same game parlays available on this Cowboys-Cardinals matchup:

Anytime in Prime Time: CeeDee Lamb, Marvin Harrison Jr. and George Pickens each to score a touchdown (+1000)

CeeDee Lamb, Marvin Harrison Jr. and George Pickens each to score a touchdown (+1000) Quick 10: CeeDee Lamb, Marvin Harrison Jr., George Pickens and Trey McBride each to record 10+ first quarter receiving yards (+750)

CeeDee Lamb, Marvin Harrison Jr., George Pickens and Trey McBride each to record 10+ first quarter receiving yards (+750) Ground Game Gains: Javonte Williams and Zonovan Knight each to record 60+ rushing yards plus Dak Prescott and Jacoby Brissett each to record 15+ rushing yards (+2600)

Javonte Williams and Zonovan Knight each to record 60+ rushing yards plus Dak Prescott and Jacoby Brissett each to record 15+ rushing yards (+2600) Javonte Juice: Javonte Williams to rush for 80+ yards, score 2+ touchdowns and Cowboys to win (+700)

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

Bet $5 to win $300 in total bonuses (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

New users will also receive an email with instructions on how to sign up for NBA League Pass.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.