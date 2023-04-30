DraftKings Promo Code: Heat vs. Knicks Game 1 Offer Scores $150 Bonus

Anyone interested has the chance today to join DraftKings Sportsbook and claim an elite bonus offer. With our DraftKings promo code, sign-ups must simply win any $5+ moneyline wager to secure $150 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

This page’s links implement that DraftKings promo code for you, leaving you to focus on locating your moneyline winner. Should you identify a winning $5+ moneyline wager in Mia-NYK G1 or elsewhere, you immediately receive $150 in bonus bets.

This promotion covers all the bases for you. It certainly allows you to pick your moneyline winner from any game in the NBA Playoffs. However, it also lets you pick a moneyline winner from any other sport, as well. This unmatched freedom of choice should give you the best chance to win. In fact, there aren’t even restrictions on how big the moneyline you pick can be. In that way, you’re free to browse the DraftKings app for the biggest moneyline favorite, if you wish.

To directly engage the DraftKings promo code guaranteeing $150 of unrestricted bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner, click here.

DraftKings Promo Code Initiates Bet $5, Win $150 ML Bonus Chance

The NBA Playoffs continue today with one Game 1 and one Game 7. The Heat and Knicks start their Eastern Conference semifinals series at 1p ET. After that, the Warriors and Kings close out their exciting series with a Game 7 in Sacramento. DraftKings Sportsbook is using the NBA Playoffs as a clever platform for its latest registration promotion. With a DraftKings promo code, registrants can earn $150 in bonus bets with any $5+ moneyline winner. To make things as easy as possible for you, this page’s links will lock in that code automatically.

Your $5 initial moneyline wager can come from any upcoming game in the NBA Playoffs. However, DraftKings actually allows this pick to derive from any game/match in any sport. If the pick wins, regardless of the sport or size of the moneyline, you instantly collect $150 in bonus bets. Additionally, you will receive the profits from your qualifying moneyline wager. The $150 arrives in your account as six $25 bonus bets. Consequently, you can deploy those bonus wagers on any sports with any bet types you wish. All winnings will populate as withdrawable funds that you immediately control in full. As such, you can withdraw or reinvest your earnings however you would like.

Properly Install DraftKings Promo Code in Four Easy Steps

It’s certainly nice to find a promotion that just requires any moneyline winner in any sport to cash in. However, DraftKings Sportsbook enhances this one further by making the promotion extremely easy to unlock. In fact, the four-step process shared below will help you register and place your moneyline wager in minutes:

Firstly, start by clicking here or any other link on this page to install our DraftKings promo code automatically.

or any other link on this page to install our DraftKings promo code automatically. After that, input a series of data fields that allow you to register your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. For instance, you will have to provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, you can make your first deposit, which must be at least $5.

Finally, lock in any $5+ moneyline wager, which, if it wins, unlocks $150 in bonus bets.

Participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Totals Insight for Heat-Knicks Game 1

Miami and New York each upset their Eastern Conference quarterfinals opponents to reach the semis. The Heat upended the East’s #1 seed Milwaukee while the Knicks dismantled Cleveland. Miami and New York will begin their semifinal series today with a Game 1 at Madison Square Garden at 1p ET. DraftKings currently lists NYK as 4.5-point favorites with the total set at 207.5.

Some individuals using our DraftKings promo code to join today may consider playing the Knicks as their moneyline qualifier. However, still others have already safely navigated that step and are looking to invest their bonus bets. For anyone thinking about making a totals pick, we dug up some potentially useful ATS trends:

Miami has played four straight games over the total after scoring 126+ last time out.

The Heat have played 13 of their last 16 games “over” following a SU victory.

New York has stayed “under” in four straight games following both SU and ATS victories.

Seven of the Knicks’ last 10 games following a SU win by 11+ points have stayed under the total.

Twenty of the last 26 head-to-head meetings between these franchises in New York have played “under”.

To directly engage the DraftKings promo code guaranteeing $150 of unrestricted bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner, click here.