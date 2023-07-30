DraftKings promo code: How to signup, claim $150 MLB instant bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Through the help of our DraftKings promo code links, first-time bettors can tackle any MLB game or another betting market with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Eligible users will score $150 in bonus bets with the new “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer. DraftKings will reward you with an instant $150 in bonus bets following a $5+ wager on any sport.

Sunday is a great day to be a baseball fan. Tons of action hits the diamond, including top-tier matchups like Brewers-Braves, Reds-Dodgers, and Giants-Red Sox. The FIFA Women’s World Cup continues with several matches this week and culminates with week, and a variety of other action lies ahead. With DraftKings, your first bet worth at least $5 automatically unlocks a $150 payout in bonus bets, giving you a healthy bankroll for the rest of this week.

Utilize our “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code links here and turn any $5 bet into $150 in bonus bets on Tuesday.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $150 Bonus Bet Payout with $5 MLB Bet

DraftKings has brought back one of its top welcome offers this week. The popular sportsbook will boost your bankroll with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion if you’re an eligible customer inside a legal playing area.

Start by signing up through the links within this post. Once your account is ready to roll, place at least $5 on any eligible betting market. Whether it’s a simple MLB run total bet or a longshot World Cup moneyline, DraftKings promises a $150 bonus bet payout on the spot. You won’t have to wait for your bonus, so tackle any upcoming game or event to immediately enjoy using your bonus bets to win cold, hard cash.

DraftKings Promo Code Activation Details

Given the excitement surrounding the ‘Bet $5, Get $150,” prospective bettors shouldn’t expect this deal to last much longer. Follow the step-by-step registration guide below and dive into DraftKings Sportsbook with $150 in bonus bets:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. Our links activate the promo code on your behalf.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other pertinent account information.

Deposit cash using one of DraftKings’ accepted banking methods.

Place a $5+ wager on MLB, the World Cup, or another betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets immediately after your first wager. DraftKings still pays winning bettors every dollar of expected cash profit.

DraftKings Sportsbook operates in nearly every state with legalized mobile sports betting. Click our links to see if you’re within an eligible playing area.

MLB Parlay Profit Boost

After securing the “Bet $5, Get $150,” DraftKings customers can find exclusive promotions covering multiple sports. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and opt into each promo, headlined by a limited-time parlay profit boost for Sunday’s MLB action.

DraftKings offers new and existing bettors a boost on any 3+ leg MLB parlay. The 25% boost also covers Same Game Parlays and an SGPx, giving players many ways to add extra cash tonight. DK is also continuing its “Stepped Up SGP” offer, a daily deal that rewards eligible MLB Same Game Parlays with odds boosts of up to 100%

Click here to enjoy the latest “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.