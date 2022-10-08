DraftKings promo code is the play for MLB Playoffs, football action

This loaded sports weekend features a number of MLB postseason and NFL games, which you can pick up a huge bonus for with our DraftKings promo code. The links on this page activate a 40-1 odds boost on any game this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New players who apply our DraftKings promo code via the links on this page will secure a Bet $5, Win $200 promo. You can use this offer on any MLB, NFL, or other sports game.

There are some critical MLB postseason matchups left on today’s schedule, including Padres-Mets and Phillies-Cardinals. The Padres and Phillies are only one win away from making it to the NLDS. Sunday’s NFL Week slate is sure to offer plenty of intrigue as well.

Bet $5, Win $200 when you apply our DraftKings promo code by clicking here.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Win $200 Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering the largest odds boost in legal online sports betting. Plus, the sportsbook’s new user promo is applicable to any sports league. That means you can bet on the MLB or NFL game of your choice this weekend. In fact, you could opt to wager on a soccer game, MMA fight, or any other sporting event with available betting odds in the app. If the team of your choice wins, you will get back your $5+ moneyline wager, a profit, and a $200 bonus.

For example, you could take the Mets to beat the Padres on Saturday night. If the Mets win, you would get a $200 bonus, your $5 stake, and a cash profit. That’s quite the return on a mere $5 wager.

Register with Our DraftKings Promo Code

If you want to get a 40-1 odds boost on any game, you’ll need to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account via the links on this page. Here’s how to secure the Bet $5, Win $200 offer:

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.

to apply our DraftKings promo code. Register by filling out the necessary information.

Select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your account.

Pick any game to bet on.

Wager $5+ on the game of your choice.

If your team wins, you will secure eight $25 free bets ($200 total) to use on any other games this weekend. A winning bet on the MLB postseason would earn you eight free bets, which you could spread out around the remaining MLB, NFL, and even more games in other leagues.

In- App Promotions

DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of in-app promos available for this weekend’s action. This includes an MLB Wild Card Parlay boost. This comes in the form of a 25% profit boost token, which you can apply to any qualifying Wild Card parlay.

There is also a stepped up same game parlay promo. This will return a profit boost of anywhere from 20% to 100%, depending on how many legs the qualifying same game parlay wager consists of. In order to qualify for this offer, each leg must have odds of -300 or longer. There are other in-app promos as well, which you can find via the promotions tab.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $200 if your team wins its game with our DraftKings promo code.