DraftKings promo code brings MLB fireworks for July 4th weekend

This DraftKings promo code is kicking off this Fourth of July weekend with a bang. On the weekend when the country celebrates its independence, what better way to do it than watching America’s pastime.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code will automatically qualify for a massive MLB odds boost. Anyone who signs up and makes a deposit of $5+ can bet $5 on any MLB moneyline to win $150 in bonus cash. This bonus is a guarantee regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

There are dozens of MLB games to choose from this weekend. Local baseball fans have been happy so far this year. The Yankees are first in the American League by a wide margin and show no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, the Mets are leading in the NL East.

But remember, all it takes to lock in this $150 bonus is a $5 MLB moneyline wager. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this DraftKings promo code and the process for claiming it.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code for a guaranteed 30-1 payout. Bet $5 on any MLB moneyline to win $150 in bonus cash.

DraftKings Promo Code Brings MLB Bonus

This DraftKings promo code is unlocking a simple, but effective offer for new users. While this might sound like it’s too good to be true, this is a cut-and-dry promo.

After placing a $5 MLB moneyline wager, players will win $150 in bonus cash instantly. This bonus cash will be distributed to new users as six $25 free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

It’s also worth noting that these free bets can be used on a wide range of events. Players can flip these bets on other MLB games, golf, tennis, soccer, UFC, and more.

How to Score This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this promo code is a streamlined process. In fact, new players can get started in a matter of minutes by following these steps:

Click on any of the links on the page to start the registration process, including here .

. Create an account and make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB moneyline. Win $150 in bonus cash instantly.

This DraftKings promo is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

MLB Heats Up for Fourth of July

It’s a great weekend to be a baseball fan. There is wall-to-wall MLB action this Sunday, which means there are plenty of options for bettors. However, the selected game doesn’t really matter here. Any $5 moneyline wager will result in a guaranteed $150 in bonus cash. Check out DraftKings Sportsbook’s other promos like a risk-free MLB same game parlay as well.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code for a guaranteed 30-1 payout. Bet $5 on any MLB moneyline to win $150 in bonus cash.