Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

DraftKings promo code: kick off NFL Week 4 with $200 on TNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
comments
Posted on
DraftKings promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

For new customers using our DraftKings promo code, all it takes is $5 to potentially score a whopping $200 bonus during NFL Week 4.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUSBET $5, GET $200!
ANY FOOTBALL GAME!CLAIM OFFER

Bet $5+ on an NFL Week 4 moneyline and win $200 in free bets if your team wins. Activate our DraftKings promo code using the links and banners throughout this post to register.

If NFL Week 4 is anything like its three predecessors, fans will be on the edge of their seats from Thursday to Monday. The week kicks off with Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday night, where the reigning AFC champs host the lone AFC team without a loss. Sunday, matchups like Jets-Steelers and Bills-Ravens should garner plenty of excitement. Add in the primetime showdowns Chiefs-Buccaneers and Rams-49ers, and there will be multiple moneyline options for first-time customers.

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code and get $200 in free bets from a successful $5+ NFL Week 4 moneyline wager.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks “Bet $5, Win $200” Offer

Sports betting is more profitable than ever for new customers joining DraftKings. With one successful $5+ moneyline bet, a first-time bettor will tackle the remaining NFL season with a generous bonus at their disposal.

First, create an account through our links and make a cash deposit. Then, take $5+ cash and place it on the Bengals, Bills, Jets, Chiefs, or any NFL team in action this week. If your moneyline bet hits, DraftKings will reward you with $200 in free bets and cold, hard cash profit.

Since this offer unlocks a potential 40-to-1 payout, look for a team that inspires confidence. For instance, the Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against the Jaguars on Sunday and sit -275 on the moneyline. Even though a $5 Eagles ML bet would return less than $2 cash, a victory for the last undefeated NFC team returns a $200 bonus for the rest of the NFL season and more.

Instructions for DraftKings Promo Code

Accepting the latest DraftKings welcome offer doesn’t take more than a few moments. Using our links, you won’t even have to apply any promo code during registration.

Here’s how to claim the “Bet $5, Win $200” NFL offer:

  • Click here to trigger our promo code and launch DraftKings’ landing page.
  • Select your location and fill out all mandatory fields.
  • Make an initial cash deposit using one of DK’s accepted banking methods.
  • Place $5+ on any NFL Week 4 moneyline with your first wager.
  • Win $200 in free bets if your bet settles as a win, plus receive all expected cash winnings.

First-time bettors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Kansas, and other active states are entitled to this DraftKings promo code.

MIA-CIN Early Win Promotion

For the fourth week in a row, all DraftKings Sportsbook customers can win their Thursday Night Football moneyline bet before the final whistle blows.

Opt into DK’s “Up 7 Early Win” betting market and place a wager on the Dolphins or Bengals moneyline. If your team leads by seven or more points at any time, DraftKings will settle your bet as a win, even if your team loses in the end.

Flip a $5+ moneyline win into $200 in free bets when you lock in our DraftKings promo code here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUSBET $5, GET $200!
ANY FOOTBALL GAME!CLAIM OFFER

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Join the Conversation

Things to Do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC