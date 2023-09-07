DraftKings promo code: Lions-Chiefs $5 bet scores $200 bonus offer tonight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

As a new football season kicks off in Kansas City, prospective bettors who activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer can enjoy Lions-Chiefs with $200 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Our DraftKings promo code links unlock a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer for new customers. DraftKings players will receive an instant $200 in bonus bets after signing up through this post and risking just $5 on Lions-Chiefs.

The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game features an exciting matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is a 6.5-point home favorite, as DraftKings anticipates a high-scoring game with a 54-point over/under. But the results of tonight’s game don’t matter for DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. With as little as $5, first-time bettors will earn a whopping $200 in bonus bets to tackle Lions-Chiefs and other NFL Week 1 action.

Activate our DraftKings promo code links here for the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” Lions-Chiefs offer.

Score Instant $200 in Bonus Bets With DraftKings Promo Code, $5+ Lions-Chiefs Wager

In honor of the NFL’s return, first-time bettors joining DraftKings Sportsbook automatically qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. Register through this post and bet $5 or more on any eligible prop from Lions-Chiefs. DraftKings will boost your account with $200 in bonus bets on the spot, the equivalent of hitting a wager with +4000 (or 40/1) odds.

Any Lions-Chiefs prop worth at least $5 initiates the $200 bonus bet payout. The bonus arrives after betting on a Chiefs win, Lions cover, or a two-touchdown night from Travis Kelce. And since DK still pays winning bettors their deserved cash profit, there’s a chance to exceed the 40-to-1 payout with over $200 in total winnings.

DraftKings Promo Code Sign-Up Information

The “Bet $5, Get $200” deal is a no-brainer for prospective customers. If you’re ready to claim a $200 bonus with as little as $5, follow the step-by-step registration guide below and lock in the offer before kickoff:

DraftKings promo code links. Bettors don’t need to enter a specific code during registration. Click here to trigger ourlinks. Bettors don’t need to enter a specific code during registration.

Fill in all essential fields, including name and birthday.

Use an approved banking method to deposit cash.

Place at least $5 on the Lions-Chiefs betting market with your first wager.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your qualifying stake. Winning bettors still earn every dollar of expected cash profit.

Stepped Up SGPs

A standard Same Game Parlay already offers customers a high reward. But DraftKings’ “Stepped Up” SGPs take the cash payouts to new heights.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and opt into DK’s “Stepped Up Same Game Parlay” NFL promotion. DraftKings adds a profit boost to qualifying SGPs with three or more legs, making a high-reward parlay even more lucrative. While smaller SGPs trigger a 20-30% boost, a parlay with 10+ legs activates a massive 100% profit boost to double the odds and potential profit.

DraftKings typically has a “Stepped Up SGP” promo for all primetime NFL games, including Lions-Chiefs. n Every so often, the site will even refund losing parlays with a bonus bet refund.

Click here to tackle Lions-Chiefs with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.