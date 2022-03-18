DraftKings promo code rolls March Madness bet $5, win $200 bonus into weekend

March Madness is well underway and the latest DraftKings promo code is keeping it rolling for the second full day of the NCAA Tournament. This deal gives players the chance to turn any team into a big underdog.

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code can bet $5 to win $200 in free bets on any team during the NCAA Tournament. This 40-1 odds boost puts the power in the hands of the player for March Madness.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

MARCH MADNESS BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Even though it’s only one day into the NCAA Tournament, your bracket is probably busted by this point. That’s the nature of the beast when it comes to March Madness, but players can take advantage of this big-time odds boost.

The latest DraftKings promo code is raising the stakes on the games this weekend and pushing the odds on any game to 40-1 odds. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to win $200 in free bets on any team during March Madness.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks 40-1 Odds Boost

This 40-1 odds boost is the easiest way to grab a huge bonus for the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. This DraftKings promo code gives new users the chance to bet $5 to win $200 in free bets.

These bonus bets are going to be distributed as eight $25 free bets that will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. These free bets are going to give new users the chance to test drive this sportsbook without investing a ton of cash upfront.

This is a low-risk, high-reward play that new players can take advantage of all weekend long. Look for a heavy favorite and boost the odds with this DraftKings promo code.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code

Here’s a deeper dive into the sign-up process with this DraftKings promo code. Remember, this odds boost is only for first-time depositors. Follow the steps below to get in on the action:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to get started. This DraftKings promo code will be automatically applied.

or on any of the links on this page to get started. This DraftKings promo code will be automatically applied. After creating an account, make a deposit of at least $5 or more to qualify for this odds boost.

Download the app to your iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any March Madness moneyline.

Win $200 in free bets if your team wins.

March Madness Rolls Along

March Madness started off slowly, but the first day delivered. Saint Peter’s took down mighty Kentucky in what is currently the biggest upset of the weekend. That’s the beauty of March Madness. It’s always a smart bet to expect the unexpected. That’s a big reason why this DraftKings promo code will come in handy for new bettors. This odds boost can help players tilt the odds in their favor. It’s not a guaranteed win, but from a value perspective, this boost is a no-brainer.

Be sure to check back in with the app several times throughout each day of tournament action for all of the latest bonuses and specials. These offers will range from odds boosts to parlay boosts and free bets.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to win $200 in free bets on any team during March Madness.