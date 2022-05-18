DraftKings promo code boosts the odds on Mavericks-Warriors Game 1

The NBA Conference Finals are tipping off and the best way to bet on the games is with this DraftKings promo code. The Golden State Warriors will play host to the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. It’s going to be a battle out West.

This DraftKings promo code is the key to unlocking a 30-1 moneyline odds boost for the NBA Conference Finals. New users who sign up and make a $5+ deposit will be eligible for this boost. Bet $5 on any NBA moneyline for the chance to win $150 in free bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO CLAIM OFFER

Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry are two of the biggest NBA stars and they will be going head to head for a chance to play in the NBA Finals. For the Warriors, they have been here before. On the flip side, the Mavericks are trying to make a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. Let’s take a closer look at how new bettors can take advantage of this DraftKings promo code.

New players can automatically access the latest DraftKings promo code by clicking here. From there, bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers 30-1 Boost

This 30-1 boost is the biggest odds boost on the market for the NBA Conference Finals. This DraftKings promo code provides basketball fans with the chance to place a low-risk, high-reward wager.

All it takes is a $5 bet on any NBA moneyline. Anyone who picks a winner will win $150 in bonuses, which will be distributed as six $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

Although the Warriors are the favorite in Game 1, both teams see a significant boost with this DraftKings promo code. It’s also worth mentioning that this promo will apply to the Eastern Conference tilt between the Heat and Celtics.

Claiming This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo code is available to first-time depositors in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Follow these steps to claim this offer:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to redirect to a landing page.

or on any of the links on this page to redirect to a landing page. Create an account by inputting basic information and make a deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any NBA team. Win $150 in free bets if that team pulls out the victory.

Mavericks-Warriors Tips Off

This isn’t the Western Conference Finals matchup that everyone expected, but it has the potential to be an all-time classic. Luka Doncic’s rise to superstardom continues after he dismantled the Suns in their seven-game series.

Next up for Doncic? A team with three future Hall of Famers who have three championships under their belts. But the Warriors haven’t been to the Conference Finals since 2019. Will they fall to Doncic and the upstart Mavs? Only time will tell.

New players can automatically access the latest DraftKings promo code by clicking here. From there, bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonuses.