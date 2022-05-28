DraftKings promo code: MLB no-brainer or Celtics-Heat Game 7 30-1 odds

Roll into Memorial Day Weekend with this DraftKings promo code and secure a massive odds boost for Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat or a can’t-miss MLB bonus.

The latest DraftKings promo code is giving new players the chance to get an automatic $150 payout on any $5 NBA bet. Meanwhile, those trying to cash in on Celtics-Heat can use a similar 30-1 boost on the odds on either team in Game 7. That said, given the weekend is packed with baseball action and the MLB offer delivers a guaranteed payout, the bet-and-get offer is absolutely the way to go.

Bettors won’t find odds like that anywhere else. Oddsmakers have the Celtics as a slight favorite going into Game 7, but anything can happen. Not to mention, the Heat are playing in Miami and Jimmy Butler is playing some of the best basketball of his life. This DraftKings promo code is a great way to start off hot with a massive odds boost.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Game 7 Heat-Celtics Bonus

This DraftKings promo code is a sure-fire way to lock in 30-1 odds on either team in Game 7. All it takes is a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this massive boost. After signing up and making that qualifying deposit, the only thing left to do is pick a side.

Bettors who pick a winner will earn $150 in free bets that will be valid for up to one week. Essentially, this bonus cash will give new players a chance to play with free money.

In fact, it’s a chance to test drive DraftKings Sportsbook. With the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and MLB regular season ongoing, now is a great time to get started.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming this DraftKings promo code is a quick and painless process. Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically apply this promo code. Follow the steps below to get started:

to start the registration process for the NBA offer. Get the MLB offer . After creating an account, make a deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $5 wager on the Celtics or Heat in Game 7.

This promo is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Betting on Heat-Celtics Game 7

Game and 7 are two of the best words in sports. This is the third series in the 2022 NBA playoffs to go to a Game 7. Boston beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 to advance from the last round.

But Miami knows a thing or two about playing in big games. It should be a defensive battle resembling that of a fistfight more than a basketball game. The winner will move on to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

