DraftKings promo code delivers premium MLB $150 no-brainer

Baseball fans are in luck this weekend with the latest DraftKings promo code. It’s an easy way to lock in a guaranteed bonus just by betting on any MLB game.

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any MLB moneyline and win $150 in bonus cash instantly. This promo code can be applied to any MLB game this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

It’s a great time to be a baseball fan in New York. Both hometown teams are in first place in their respective divisions. In fact, the Yankees have the best record in baseball and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

This DraftKings promo code is the best way to hit the ground running. Remember, all it takes is a $5 moneyline wager to lock in this $150 bonus. It’s really that easy.

Click here to sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any MLB game and instantly win $150 in bonus cash.

DraftKings Promo Code Unleashes $150 Bonus

There is nothing too complicated about this DraftKings promo code. It’s a straightforward deal that will put $150 in bonuses in the pocket of new users. Sign up, make a deposit of $5 or more, and place a $5 wager on any MLB moneyline. After that, players will win $150 in bonus cash instantly.

It’s worth noting that this bonus cash will hit accounts as six $25 free bets. These bonus bets can be used on a wide range of events, including MLB, tennis, soccer, golf, UFC, and more.

This DraftKings promo code is the easiest way to lock in a win. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind the sign-up process. Don’t miss out on this massive opportunity.

How to Score This DraftKings Promo Code

For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app. It’s an easy-to-use app that gives new bettors the flexibility to bet from anywhere. Here’s a step-by-step guide to the registration process:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a deposit of at least $5 using any of the secure and convenient banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $5 moneyline MLB wager. Win $150 in bonus cash instantly.

Where Can New Players Sign Up?

In order to play on any online sportsbook, players must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where mobile sports betting is legal. New players can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab this $150 instant bonus in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Click here to sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any MLB game and instantly win $150 in bonus cash.