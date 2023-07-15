DraftKings promo code: Score $150 bonus on any of 18 MLB games Saturday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to bet on MLB games this weekend.

Claim the DraftKings promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5 wager, and the outcome doesn’t matter.

The MLB season is back after the All-Star break. The Braves and Rays have been two of the top teams so far. While they need to continue the way they have been playing, many other teams need to pick it up in order to make the postseason. DraftKings has tons of different options for betting on baseball, such as player props, live odds, and totals. You can also find futures for the World Series and division winners.

Get $5 on an MLB game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for Dodgers vs. Mets

The Dodgers went into the All-Star break with a four-game winning streak, tying the Diamondbacks for the top spot in the NL West. It will be a battle between these two teams for the rest of the season for the division, while the other will likely get a Wild Card spot. The Mets have work to do in order to get back into contention for the NL Wild Card. They have a tough test in their first series after the break.

DraftKings has great options for live betting during MLB games. You can also find tons of other bonuses on the promotions tab. This usually includes an MLB Stepped Up SGP. You can get a boost for your parlay based on the number of legs in your parlay. Try using DraftKings Social to link up with your friends. You will be able to see who your friends are betting on throughout the MLB season.

DraftKings, with its various games and bonuses is also one of the best overall NJ casino apps.

Bet $5, Get $150 for MLB with the DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings has become one of the most popular sportsbook apps in the US for MLB fans. Take these easy steps to claim the best welcome bonus.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code and register for an account. It will ask for basic info to confirm your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5 or more using an accepted payment method. Place a $5 wager on any game.

The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter. DraftKings will send you $150 in bonus bets to use this weekend. In addition to MLB games, you can use it for the Wimbledon Final, PGA Tour, and UFC Fight Night.

Start Earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards for More Prizes

Wagers on all sports will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. These Crowns will determine your level in the program, which reflects the perks that are available. The prizes that you can win in the free contests will depend on your status. If you are new to sports betting, DraftKings has a guide that explains all of the different ways you can bet on baseball and other sports.

Place a $5 bet on any game to receive $150 in bonus bets for the weekend.

