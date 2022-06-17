DraftKings promo code gives MLB bet $5, get $150 bonus for Father’s Day Weekend

Father’s Day weekend is here and the latest DraftKings promo code is raising the bar for any MLB game. There are dozens of games to choose from this weekend, but new users can win on any game.

This DraftKings promo code can be automatically applied by clicking on any of the links on this page. From there, players can sign up, make a deposit of $5 or more, and place a $5 wager on any MLB game. Placing that $5 wager will be enough to lock in $150 in bonus cash.

With the NBA Finals in the rearview and the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs coming to an end, it’s time for baseball to shine. The dog days of summer are reserved for baseball. This year will be no different.

It’s never been easier to bet and win on any MLB game. This DraftKings promo code is unlocking an easy way to score a big bonus. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Click here to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code for a 30-1 payout on any MLB game. Bet $5 to win $150 in bonus cash all weekend long.

DraftKings Promo Code Brings Bet $5, Win $150 Offer

New users might be looking for a catch, but this DraftKings promo code comes with no strings attached. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any MLB game to grab $150 in bonus cash.

The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not new players secure this bonus. As long as new users place a $5 wager, this bonus is a guarantee.

The bonus credit will be distributed to new players as six $25 free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week and they can be used on any MLB game.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code is a quick and painless process. In fact, new players can snag this $150 bonus by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click on any of the links on this page to trigger this promo code, including here .

. After creating an account, make a deposit of $5 or more using any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB game. Win $150 in bonus cash automatically.

This promo is available to any first-time depositors over the age of 21 in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

What MLB Games to Bet on This Weekend

It’s time for the MLB regular season to take center stage. Thankfully, there are some great games this weekend. The New York Yankees are heading north of the border for a big series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The St. Louis Cardinals are meeting the Boston Red Sox in interleague play, but there are plenty of great matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend.

