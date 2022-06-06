DraftKings promo code: start week with $150 guaranteed MLB bonus

It’s the summer, which means it’s time for MLB to take center stage and this DraftKings promo code is helping to make that happen. Anyone who bets on MLB can win a guaranteed bonus with this latest offer.

This DraftKings promo code can be automatically applied by signing up with any of the links on this page. From there, new players can bet $5 on any MLB game to lock in a guaranteed $150 bonus. The outcome of the original wager won’t have any impact on this bonus. Simply placing this $5 wager will be enough to grab this bonus.

With 30 teams playing almost every day of the week, there are going to be tons of MLB games to bet on this week. This means that players will have options with this DraftKings promo, but again, this bonus is a guarantee as long as bettors place a $5 wager. Let’s take a closer look at this ridiculous offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks MLB Guaranteed Bonus

Guarantee isn’t a word that goes hand in hand with sports betting. In fact, part of why sports betting is so popular is that anything can happen when two teams step onto the field.

Fortunately for baseball fans, this DraftKings promo code is taking some of the uncertainty out of betting. Anyone who places a $5 wager on any MLB game will automatically win $150 in bonus cash.

This bonus credit will be given out to winners as six $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. As a result, this DraftKings promo will provide new players with a bunch of free bets to start.

Scoring This DraftKings Promo Code

It’s important to note that this DraftKings promo is only available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

New users can get started by following the walkthrough below:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this promo code, including here .

. Create an account and make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Make a wager of $5 on any MLB game to automatically win $150 in bonus cash.

What to Bet on This Week?

Once this bonus converts, these free bets can be used on a wide range of events. Obviously, there are baseball fans who will use these free bets on baseball, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

The NBA Finals are heating up as the Warriors and Celtics move to Boston. As for the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s Conference Finals time. In other words, there should be something for everyone on DraftKings Sportsbook.

