DraftKings promo code has must-grab bet $5, get $150 MLB weekend offer

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but that’s not the case here. There are tons of MLB games to bet on this week, which is good news for bettors.

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, new players only need to place a $5 MLB moneyline wager to lock in a $150 bonus. This is the easiest way to grab a $150 MLB bonus.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

The local baseball teams are off to a hot start. The Yankees have the best record in baseball and the Mets aren’t far behind. In fact, the Mets are still in first place in the NL East.

But it doesn’t matter which game bettors pick. This DraftKings promo code is providing a guaranteed bonus to new players all weekend long. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer and the process for registering.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 to win $150 in bonus cash on any MLB game this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code Rolls Out $150 Instant Bonus

Guaranteed bonuses don’t come around very often in sports betting. In fact, it’s a rare occurrence to see a true “guaranteed” bonus on anything. However, this DraftKings promo code is rolling out the red carpet for new players this week.

Anyone who places a $5 wager will automatically qualify for this $150 bonus. This bonus credit will be distributed to new players as six $25 free bets. These free bets are going to be available for one week and can be applied to any market. That includes MLB, tennis, golf, soccer, UFC, and more.

How to Snag This DraftKings Promo Code

New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device, but we recommend the app for the best overall experience. Here’s a full step-by-step guide to help new users hit the ground running:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code

to automatically apply this promo code After redirecting to a landing page, input basic information to create an account.

Make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB game and automatically win $150 in bonus cash.

This promo is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming,

Other Ways to Bet This Week

As July winds down, MLB is one of the only things left to bet on. Even so, there are plenty of different ways to bet on baseball. The most popular way to do it is through the moneyline, but there are player props, over-unders, and run-lines. Here are a few of our favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Hits

Strike0uts

Walks

Singles

Doubles

Triples

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 to win $150 in bonus cash on any MLB game this weekend.