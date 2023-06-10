DraftKings promo code: $200 bonus instantly for MLB, UFC 289, NHL

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This weekend brings a packed slate of MLB action along with UFC 289, and the latest DraftKings promo code offer will take any $5 first bet and turn it into a $200 bonus. With a guaranteed 40-1 return that can be used on the aforementioned matchups of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Golden Knights, there’s no shortage of ways to hit the ground running.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The latest DraftKings promo code bonus applies to all Saturday action, spanning everything from the PGA Tour to NHL, MLB, and UFC 289.

Meanwhile, DraftKings Sportsbook will provide a slew of other bonuses, including live tennis bonus bets for use on the French Open, a 100% boost on Nunes-Aldana, a 33% live boost pack on the French Open, and Stanley Cup Final boosts. This portfolio of boosts has the potential to deliver extra profits, which, ultimately, presents a fantastic opportunity for both new and current sportsbook bettors.

Click here to get the bet $5, win $200 instant bonus with the current DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings promo code: MLB, UFC 289, NHL

This offer will be available to new users who are physically present in the following states: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Arizona, and Colorado.

To play, simply click here . This will automatically accelerate the DraftKings promo code offer for $200 bonus bets.

. This will automatically accelerate the DraftKings promo code offer for $200 bonus bets. Following a brief registration process which asks for some general information, players will be free to make a $5 first deposit (the minimum required to activate the offer). Options like PayPal, debit card, credit card, and online checking deposits will be available.

Then, be sure to place a $5 bet on any Saturday game. This will convey the $200 in bonus bets (which must be wagered at least once before turning into withdrawable cash.

Big Saturday Schedule Awaits

There will be a few different ways to utilize this DraftKings promo code offer. Remember, it will payout instantly and no matter what, removing any of the guesswork from the equation.

Baseball fans will be treated to some marquee matchups this weekend. Namely, the Yankees and Red Sox renew their rivalry this weekend. The Red Sox will be looking to surge past the .500 mark on Saturday night following their win in the opener of a three-game set. Meanwhile, the up-and-down Yankees will look to even things up in the nationally-televised (FOX) matchup.

Over in the National League, it has been a slow start for the defending league champion Phillies, but they’re starting to heat up. After falling to seven games under .500 last Friday night, the Phillies have responded by winning six straight games and could reach the .500 mark and secure a series victory over the Dodgers with a win Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia will send Aaron Nola to the mound opposite the Dodgers’ Bobby Miller. Both offenses figure to be in for a tough assignment — Nola is coming off a game in which he took a no-hitter in the 7th inning against the Tigers, while Miller has yielded no more than one run in any of his first three starts.

DraftKings Promo Code: Even More Bonuses

Along with some of the other boosts and bonuses noted above, there is an intriguing offer available ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Golden Knights. Take Sergei Bobrovsky to record over 27.5 saves against Vegas at a boosted +150 payout.

Click here to get the bet $5, win $200 instant bonus with the current DraftKings promo code.