DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $150 on Heat-Celtics G4 matchup

The NBA Conference Finals are underway, but there is still time to cash in on a sizable odds boost with this DraftKings promo code. With the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat preparing for Game 4, bettors can turn either team into a huge moneyline underdog.

The latest DraftKings promo code is boosting the odds on any NBA team in a big way. Grab 30-1 moneyline odds on the Celtics or Heat in Game 4. This means new users can bet $5 to win $150 in bonus cash on either team.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

NBA PLAYOFFS PROMO CLAIM OFFER

The Celtics and Heat have been going back and forth to this point in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami took Game 1 at home, but Boston bounced back with a win in Game 2. After that, the Heat took home-court advantage back by winning Game 3 at the Boston Garden.

Who is going to gain the edge in Game 4? We expect to see a close game, but regardless, this DraftKings promo code can help shift the odds in a massive way.

Click here to automatically access this DraftKings promo code for a 30-1 NBA odds boost. Bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonus cash.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Win $150 Boost

This DraftKings promo code can be automatically accessed by players who click on any of the links on this page. From there, make a deposit of $5+ and place a $5+ moneyline wager on the Celtics or Heat.

Anyone who picks the winning side will earn $150 in free bets which will be broken down into six $25 free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week and can be used on any sport this week.

This DraftKings promo provides new players with a low-risk, high-reward offer. Of course, picking a winner is half the battle, but it’s hard to argue with +3000 odds.

How to Use This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code is the easy part. New users who want to take advantage of this offer can follow this step-by-step guide below:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code.

to automatically apply this promo code. After creating an account, make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this boost.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on the Celtics or Heat in Game 4.

This promo is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Heat-Celtics Game 4

The Heat and Celtics are two sides of one of the best rivalries in the NBA. This is the second time in three years that these two sides are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat came out on top during their stay in the bubble in 2020.

The Celtics are significant favorites heading into Game 4 despite being down 2-1 in this series. Here’s a look at the current moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Boston Celtics (+210) vs. Miami Heat (-260)

Click here to automatically access this DraftKings promo code for a 30-1 NBA odds boost. Bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonus cash.