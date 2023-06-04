DraftKings Promo Code: NBA Finals Game 2 Bet $5, Get $200 bonus

Unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer for the NBA Finals by signing up through our links. Click here to register and gain a guaranteed bonus for the Heat vs. Nuggets. Game 2 is set for Sunday night at 8 pm ET.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The DraftKings promo code provides new users with $200 in bonus bets. All you have to do is create an account and make your first $5 wager on the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites in Game 2. With a win, they can go up 2-0 before heading to Miami for the next two games. Customers can find a variety of betting options and more NBA bonuses on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. And there are many other sports to bet on this week, such as the Stanley Cup Final.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code offer for the Heat vs. Nuggets. Make a $5 bet on game 2 to claim $200 in bonus bets.

Best DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Finals

The Heat will need a better performance from Jimmy Butler in Game 2. He only scored 13 points in Game 1 on Thursday, which is his lowest total of the entire playoffs. Caleb Martin was also off, scoring three points. He was a big reason they made it by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In addition to scoring, they have to find a way to slow down Nikola Jokic. DraftKings Sportsbook has props for each player. Jokic’s total for points is set at 27.5, so you can bet over or under that amount. You can include these markets for the no-sweat same-game parlay offer. After using the welcome bonus, go to the promotions page to opt-in. DraftKings will give you a bonus bet refund if you lose this wager.

Bet $5, Get $200 with the DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most popular betting apps in the US. Start earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards and start redeeming prizes today. First, follow our guide to claim the top welcome offer.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and register for an account. Provide the details needed to verify your age and identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5+ into your account with an accepted banking method. Place a $5 bet on the Heat vs. Nuggets.

Win or lose, DraftKings will send you $500 in bonus bets. These can be used for the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB season, or any other sports on DraftKings.

Live Bet During Game 2 on the DraftKings App

As the game unfolds on Sunday night, you can find live odds on the DraftKings app. The lines will be based on what is happening in the game. This gives you the perfect opportunity to hedge your pregame bet and find good value.

Be sure to take advantage of the other fun features, like the free-to-play contests. The prizes you can win will be based on your level in Dynasty Rewards. And with DraftKings Social, you can link up with your friends to see who they are betting on.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code. Sign up and bet $5 on the NBA Finals to gain $200 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.