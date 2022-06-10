DraftKings promo code scores $150 NBA Finals bonus for Warriors-Celtics Game 4

Any bettor searching for a no-brainer sign-up bonus ahead of tonight’s NBA Finals Game 4 will want to lock in the latest DraftKings promo code. Registrants can automatically earn $150 ahead of Game 4 while only fronting $5. By clicking one of this page’s links, bypass the promo code and immediately collect $150 in bonus funds.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS GET $150 INSTANTLY

NBA FINALS PROMO CLAIM OFFER

The links on this page circumvent the need for a DraftKings promo code to Bet $5, Get $150 on tonight’s NBA Finals Game 4. Register a new DK account, make a $5 deposit, and bet $5 on the game for a guaranteed $150 return.

There are risk-free first bet offers out there that give new players the chance to earn more than this offer. However, those deals do not guarantee a return and they require a large initial outlay of funds. This offer is attainable through this page’s links without a DraftKings promo code. Additionally, it requires just a $5 investment and pays out $150 in bonus funds straightaway, regardless of any results. Just place your favorite NBA Finals $5 wager and receive $150 directly plus any winnings from your bet.

Click here to avoid needing a DraftKings promo code and unlock a Bet $5, Get $150 NBA Finals offer.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed without DraftKings Promo Code

Registrants can automatically collect $150 in site credit by creating a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through this page’s links. Those links eliminate any required DraftKings promo code and release $150 immediately after placing a $5 NBA Finals bet.

Click here or on another link for this Bet $5, Get $150 NBA Finals Game 4 registration bonus. Lock in any $5 wager on tonight’s game, immediately releasing $150 in free bets into your new account. You collect that $150 as soon as the bet is placed and additionally collect any winnings from the $5 itself.

DraftKings pays out that $150 bonus both immediately and regardless of the outcome of your wager. You receive the bonus in the form of six $25 free bets. To clarify, those bets are valid on any sports market with any bet type over the next seven days. Any winnings from those free bets turn into cash, directly available for withdrawal or reinvestment anywhere in the app.

Brief Walkthrough to Unlock $150 Bonus without DraftKings Promo Code

Certainly, a registration incentive with a guaranteed and immediate pay out that only requires $5 to collect will be popular. However, DraftKings Sportsbook went one step further toward making this offer desirable by making its acquisition both quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to Bet $5, Get $150 from NBA Finals Game 4 in just a matter of minutes:

Firstly, click here to register a new DK account and avoid needing a DraftKings promo code for this offer.

to register a new DK account and avoid needing a DraftKings promo code for this offer. Secondly, complete the registration of your new account by entering the necessary information. In other words, this is where DraftKings Sportsbook will ask for your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, deposit at least $5 into your account via any secure method shown.

Finally, lock in any $5 bet on tonight’s NBA Finals Game 4. Six $25 free bets will immediately hit your account, as will any profits from your $5 wager, once it settles.

Residents of WY, WV, VA, TN, PA, NY, NJ, MI, LA, IN, IL, IA, CT, CO, and AZ are eligible.

DK Sportsbook Registrants Gain Access to Extra Bonuses in the App

You now know how to earn $150 in bonus money automatically without even needing a DraftKings promo code. Additionally, there are more perks lined up and waiting for new DraftKings Sportsbook registrants in the DK app. As such, after you have spent your six $25 free bets, you will have options on how to expand your winnings.

Under the app’s Promos tab, players find a multitude of risk-free bets, profit boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, and missions. We share some of what’s available in the DraftKings app today below:

NBA Finals and MLB Stepped-Up Same Game Parlays – the bigger the SGP, the bigger the boost.

MLB Risk-Free SGP – place an MLB Same Game Parlay and get up to $10 back if it loses.

NRFI Parlay Boost – get a 20% profit boost on a No Runs in the First Inning parlay.

NHL Risk-Free SGP – place an NHL Same Game Parlay and get up to $10 back if it loses.

Player Missions – earn instant rewards by completing personalized sportsbook and casino missions.

Click here to avoid needing a DraftKings promo code and unlock a Bet $5, Get $150 NBA Finals offer.