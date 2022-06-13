DraftKings promo code scores guaranteed NBA Finals Game 5 payout

The NBA Finals are delivering a classic series, but bettors don’t need to sweat out these close games with the latest DraftKings promo code. In fact, there’s a way for basketball fans to lock in a win on Game 5 Celtics-Warriors before the game even tips off.

This DraftKings promo code is going all-in on Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a bet $5, win $150 offer. Any new players who sign up and make a $5+ deposit will be eligible for this boost. Simply placing a $5 wager on either team will be enough to lock in $150 in bonus cash.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS GET $150 INSTANTLY

NBA FINALS PROMO CLAIM OFFER

Steph Curry and the Warriors bounced back with a thrilling win in Game 4. As the series shifts back to the Bay Area, the Celtics are trying to snatch back that momentum.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and it’s no surprise why. The easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive markets are the hallmarks of a top-notch sportsbook.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus cash. Use this offer on Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

DraftKings Promo Code Scores Guaranteed Bonus

Bettors might be doing a double-take at this offer because frankly, guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting. But that’s exactly what this DraftKings promo code is bringing to the table.

A $5 wager on the Celtics or Warriors will lock in this massive bonus. Players will receive this bonus cash as six $25 free bets that can be used on the NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup Finals, MLB, or any other market this week. It’s also worth highlighting the fact that these free bets are valid for one week after the original wager settles.

This DraftKings promo is the easiest way to score on the NBA Finals.

Other Ways to Win With This DraftKings Promo Code

The above offer is only for new users, but the promos don’t stop there. Check out the promos page for all the latest deals on the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals Stepped Up Same Game Parlay is giving away a profit boost for Game 5 between the Celtics and Warriors. For every additional leg to the parlay, this profit boost will increase. New and existing users can win up to $5,000 with this offer.

Downloading the App

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code is as easy as 1-2-3. In fact, players can get in on the action by following these steps below:

Click here to automatically apply this promo code.

to automatically apply this promo code. After creating an account, make a deposit of $5+ to lock in this offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on the Celtics or Warriors and win $150 in bonus cash guaranteed.

This offer is currently located in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus cash. Use this offer on Game 5 of the NBA Finals.