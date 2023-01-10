DraftKings promo code: turn $5 NBA bet into $200 in bonus bets

There are a handful of NBA games on tap for tonight and this DraftKings promo code offer is a surefire way to win. New players who take advantage of this latest offer will have a chance to turn a $5 bet into a 40-1 payout in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New users can sign up with any of the links on this page to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. From there, place a $5 wager on any NBA game and win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go big for the NBA this week. There are a few interesting matchups coming tonight, including Cavaliers-Jazz, Suns-Warriors, and Mavericks-Clippers. However, those are only a handful of the games bettors can choose from.

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for NBA bettors this week. This new promotion is one of the easiest ways to start betting this week. Lock in this guaranteed bonus for a quick start.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets on any game.

DraftKings Promo Code Turns $5 Into $200 in Bonus Bets

This DraftKings promo is giving bettors a shot at turning a $5 wager into a guaranteed $200 payout. Winners will receive eight $25 bonus bets that can be used on a wide range of markets.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA tonight, that’s just one market that turns $5 into $200 in bonus bets. This DraftKings promo also applies to college basketball, NHL, and almost anything else listed tonight.

Remember, this offer is a guarantee. Simply placing this $5 wager will be enough to trigger this 40-1 payout. There is no need to sweat out that original wager.

Activating this DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New players can hit the ground running by taking advantage of this offer. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to sign up and create an account. Players will need to input basic identifying information to create a new user profile.

to sign up and create an account. Players will need to input basic identifying information to create a new user profile. After setting up an account, make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $5 wager on any game this week. Win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

New users must be physically located in one of the following states to claim this offer: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

Check out the promos page for the latest and greatest offers this week. New and existing players can claim same game parlay bonuses, bonus bets, odds boosts, stepped up same game parlays, and more. DraftKings Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to recurring promos. Keep an eye out on the promos page for the best offers on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, NFL, and more.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets on any game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 Gambler.