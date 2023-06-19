DraftKings promo code: New offer scores bet $5, get $150 MLB bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer is setting up bettors with a winner on any MLB game today. There is no shortage of options in MLB with a total of 10 games on the schedule.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New players can sign up and bet $5 on any MLB game with this DraftKings promo code offer. This will trigger an instant payout of $150 in bonus bets.

It’s a new week, which means that MLB teams are starting new series. There are divisional rivalries, interleague matchups, and everything in between. Mets-Astros and Padres-Giants are two matchups for baseball fans to keep an eye on.

DraftKings Sportsbook will start bettors off on the right foot with this promo. However, there are other reasons to sign up. The easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive list of markets will set up bettors for success. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click this link and activate this DraftKings promo code offer to start off with $150 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

Guarantees are far from the norm in sports betting, but this DraftKings promo is breaking the mold. Remember, when you place that $5 wager on any MLB game, these bonus bets will hit your account instantly.

From there, new players will have six $25 bonus bets to use on MLB, golf, tennis, MMA, boxing, and everything in between. These bonus bets will be valid for up to seven days after the original wager settles.

New players should know that this offer is applicable to other markets, not just MLB. All it takes is a $5 wager to collect $150 in bonus bets. Winning has never been easier on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In terms of online casinos for real money, the DraftKings Casino NJ app scores one of the strong incentives available to new players. The brand also provides strong recurring user incentives.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users in select states can claim this offer (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV). Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here to start the sign-up process. There is no need to input a promo code.

Fill out the required fields with basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 through any of the available payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Betting on MLB This Week

Summer is almost here, which means that it’s time for baseball to take center stage. The postseason race s starting to heat up, but there is plenty of baseball left. DraftKings Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to bet on MLB. Look to the promos page for the best offers out there. Choose from no sweat same game parlays, profit boosts, and same game parlay boosts. There are dozens of games to choose from this week and it all starts with this bet $5, get $150 offer.

Click this link and activate this DraftKings promo code offer to start off with $150 in bonus bets instantly.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.