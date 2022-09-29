Quantcast
Sports

NFL DraftKings promo code offer: 40 to 1 payout on any Week 4 matchup

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
DraftKings promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

The NFL highlights an action-packed sports weekend, leading to a DraftKings promo code that rewards gridiron bettors with a 40-to-1 payout.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUSBET $5, GET $200!
ANY FOOTBALL GAME!CLAIM OFFER

Our DraftKings promo code allows new customers to win $200 in free bets after hitting their first $5+ NFL moneyline wager. Register today through the links and banners within the post to qualify for the offer.

With all due respect to MLB and college football, Week 4 of the NFL season is the reason for DraftKings’ new “Bet $5, Win $200” offer. Sunday’s schedule is loaded with possible playoff previews like Bills-Ravens and division showdowns like Broncos-Raiders or Cowboys-Commanders. If there’s a particular NFL team that catches your eye this weekend, throw at least $5 down for a shot at $200 in free bets.

Lock in our DraftKings promo code here and flip a $5+ NFL moneyline win into a $200 bonus.

Score NFL Week 4 Bonus with DraftKings Promo Code

Although this bonus isn’t guaranteed for everyone, many new bettors are in line for a significant payday this weekend. 

Once you’ve toggled our promo code and created your account, use your first $5+ cash wager on any NFL Week 4 moneyline. Whether it’s on a massive favorite like the Packers or an underdog like the Jets, a victory on the field leads to $200 in free bets for each new customer.

Since only half of the Week 4 moneylines will lead to a bonus, choose your team carefully. Picking a team like Green Bay won’t yield much cash profit, especially if your wager is just $5. However, a Green Bay victory would net the bonus. Ultimately, turning the $5 into $200 takes priority.

That said, players can still seek out more cash opportunities in one of two ways. First, they can wager more than $5 on an NFL moneyline while still receiving the $200 bonus. Second, they can choose to go after an underdog that will more than double their initial wager with a win.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

Since this particular welcome offer goes hand in hand with Week 4, there’s limited time for new customers. Fortunately, we’ve laid out a series of steps that only take a few minutes to execute:

  • Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code and launch the registration page.
  • Fill out each required field, including name and birthday.
  • Deposit cash using one of DraftKings’ accepted online banking methods.
  • Place $5+ on an NFL Week 4 moneyline with your first bet.
  • Win $200 in free bets (and additional cash profit) if your team wins.

First-time bettors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and other eligible states can activate our DraftKings promo code.

Stepped Up SGPs

After Thursday’s “Up 7 Early Win” promotion, all customers can score massive profits with a Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay.

Opt-in and build a 3+ leg SGP for a Week 4 contest. The more legs you add, the more profit DK adds. So a conservative three-leg parlay will earn a 20% boost, while a 10+ leg monster will have a massive 100% profit boost.

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code and get $200 in free bets from a victorious $5+ NFL Week 4 moneyline bet.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

