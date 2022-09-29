NFL DraftKings promo code offer: 40 to 1 payout on any Week 4 matchup

The NFL highlights an action-packed sports weekend, leading to a DraftKings promo code that rewards gridiron bettors with a 40-to-1 payout.

Our DraftKings promo code allows new customers to win $200 in free bets after hitting their first $5+ NFL moneyline wager. Register today through the links and banners within the post to qualify for the offer.

With all due respect to MLB and college football, Week 4 of the NFL season is the reason for DraftKings’ new “Bet $5, Win $200” offer. Sunday’s schedule is loaded with possible playoff previews like Bills-Ravens and division showdowns like Broncos-Raiders or Cowboys-Commanders. If there’s a particular NFL team that catches your eye this weekend, throw at least $5 down for a shot at $200 in free bets.

Lock in our DraftKings promo code here and flip a $5+ NFL moneyline win into a $200 bonus.

Score NFL Week 4 Bonus with DraftKings Promo Code

Although this bonus isn’t guaranteed for everyone, many new bettors are in line for a significant payday this weekend.

Once you’ve toggled our promo code and created your account, use your first $5+ cash wager on any NFL Week 4 moneyline. Whether it’s on a massive favorite like the Packers or an underdog like the Jets, a victory on the field leads to $200 in free bets for each new customer.

Since only half of the Week 4 moneylines will lead to a bonus, choose your team carefully. Picking a team like Green Bay won’t yield much cash profit, especially if your wager is just $5. However, a Green Bay victory would net the bonus. Ultimately, turning the $5 into $200 takes priority.

That said, players can still seek out more cash opportunities in one of two ways. First, they can wager more than $5 on an NFL moneyline while still receiving the $200 bonus. Second, they can choose to go after an underdog that will more than double their initial wager with a win.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

Since this particular welcome offer goes hand in hand with Week 4, there’s limited time for new customers. Fortunately, we’ve laid out a series of steps that only take a few minutes to execute:

here to trigger our DraftKings promo code and launch the registration page. Clickto trigger our DraftKings promo code and launch the registration page.

Fill out each required field, including name and birthday.

Deposit cash using one of DraftKings’ accepted online banking methods.

Place $5+ on an NFL Week 4 moneyline with your first bet.

Win $200 in free bets (and additional cash profit) if your team wins.

First-time bettors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and other eligible states can activate our DraftKings promo code.

Stepped Up SGPs

After Thursday’s “Up 7 Early Win” promotion, all customers can score massive profits with a Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay.

Opt-in and build a 3+ leg SGP for a Week 4 contest. The more legs you add, the more profit DK adds. So a conservative three-leg parlay will earn a 20% boost, while a 10+ leg monster will have a massive 100% profit boost.

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code and get $200 in free bets from a victorious $5+ NFL Week 4 moneyline bet.