DraftKings promo code highlights weekend with NFL boost

NFL Week 3 is underway and the biggest boost comes with the latest DraftKings promo code. New users who sign up and claim this new promotion can apply a massive odds boost to any team playing this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code can grab a 40-1 moneyline odds boost on any NFL team in Week 3. Bet $5 on any team for the chance to win $200.

Betting on the NFL is never easy. The last two weeks have shown why the NFL is completely unpredictable with multiple teams blowing double-digit leads in the fourth quarter. We expect to see much of the same this Sunday and throughout the rest of the season.

That’s where this DraftKings promo comes into play. This 40-1 odds boost can help to tilt the odds back in favor of bettors. This represents the largest NFL odds boost on the market and is one way to start Week 3 right.

Bet $5 on any NFL Week 3 moneyline at 40-1 odds with this DraftKings promo code. Click here to get started.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers 40-1 NFL Boost

New users who claim this DraftKings promo code will be able to choose one NFL team in Week 3 to boost to 40-1 odds. This means a $5 wager will net winners $200 in bonus cash. This bonus credit will be distributed as eight $25 free bets.

While it’s worth noting that these free bets can be used on any sport or event, we expect a lot of bettors to flip these free bets on other NFL games. A new player who wins on an early game will have free bets to use on the late games, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football.

Every team will see a sizable boost with this DraftKings promo, but there is value on heavy favorites like the Chiefs, Chargers, and Eagles.

Applying This DraftKings Promo Code

Here’s a full breakdown of the necessary steps to claim this DraftKings promo code:

Click here to start the registration process. This will automatically activate this promo code.

to start the registration process. This will automatically activate this promo code. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information and making an initial deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL moneyline. Win $200 in bonus cash if your team wins.

This promo is available in select states (NY, NJ, CT, PA, AZ, CO, IN, IA, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, and WY). First-time depositors must be at least 21 years or older to play.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors. New-user promos like this 40-1 odds boost get people started. However, it’s the competitive odds, comprehensive list of player props, and easy-to-use app that keeps bettors coming back.

Check out the promos page for the latest offers for existing users. They are constantly updating that page with new specials like profit boosts on same game parlays, risk-free bet insurance, and more.

Bet $5 on any NFL Week 3 moneyline at 40-1 odds with this DraftKings promo code. Click here to get started.