DraftKings Promo Code Introduces $300 Bonus for NFL Conference Championship Sunday

The NFL postseason reaches a critical stage Sunday as the road to the Super Bowl reaches its final stop. With the Patriots facing the Broncos and Rams taking on the Seahawks, the DraftKings promo code offer can activate a $200 bonus for customers who sign up with the sportsbook today.

here

With a low entry point of only $5, the sportsbook’s latest welcome offer is one of the more profitable deals on the market. DraftKings will unlock the bonus as soon as the qualifying wager settles as a win, and those bonus bets will be valid for a seven (7) day period following receipt.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NFL Conference Championships

Conference championship Sunday is here to decide which two teams will face off in the Super Bowl. Before kickoff, fans can lock up the latest DraftKings promo code by wagering $5 on one of the game markets today. The instant that bet gets marked as a win, the sportsbook will reward that user with a $200 bonus.

One approach a user can take is to bet early, grabbing the bonus bets as soon as possible and having the option to use those bets on the later matchup. This would involve qualifying a wager on one of the Patriot-Broncos markets.

Since Denver starting quarterback Bo Nix is out for the rest of the playoffs, fans could believe that the Broncos will lean heavily on the run game to make up for his loss. So, a $5 wager on RJ Harvey to have 50+ rushing yards, for example, may be what activates the bonus bets.

Bettors would then have 12 bonus bets to use across the entirety of Rams-Seahawks, one of the most anticipated matchups this postseason. Each team has secured a home victory over the other in 2025, with Seattle a -2.5 point favorite in this contest Sunday.

Conference Championship Boost Pack Available Sunday

The welcome offer promotion isn’t the only way bettors can score big this Sunday, either. Users can keep themselves in the action with these great deals, available now on the sportsbook:

Any Sport Boost: fans can get a bet enhancement for another Conference Championship wager Sunday by claiming this deal

NFL Boost Pack: Two (2) profit boosts are available for users to claim and use on Patriots-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks

Best In The Business SGP: Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each to have 100+ receiving yards and 1+ touchdowns (+950)

Champ Mindset: Marvin Mims, Stefon Diggs and Kenneth Walker III each to score a touchdown (+2571)

Steps Bettors Can Take to Claim Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Participation in securing the DraftKings promo code offer begins with a user completing their registration. This process should only take a few minutes and includes a user’s full name, birthdate, residential address and enabling the location settings of their home computer or cell phone.

The minimum deposit required before a qualifying wager can be made is $10. Secure payment options to make this payment include an online bank transfer, credit card or ApplePay, among others.

DraftKings will give users seven (7) days to wager any of the 12 bonus bets they receive during this promotional period. After seven (7) days, any unused bets will no longer be valid with the sportsbook.