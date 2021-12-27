DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 on NFL, NBA, CFB

The 2021 calendar year will close with a furious run of sports betting action and the latest DraftKings promo code will provide a great way for new players to jump in and wager on a loaded slate. With college bowl matchups, NBA, and NFL games closing out 2021, bettors can jump in with a terrific bonus that offers a low-risk, high-reward payout.

The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks access to a special bet $5, win $200 bonus on any NFL, NBA, or college football game played this week.

Whether it’s Dolphins-Saints, any bowl game (including the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups), an NBA regular season contest, or NFL Week 17 action, each day brings with it numerous opportunities to jump in and swing the odds heavily in your favor. Notably, after offering bet $1, win $100 deals and bet $5, win $150 specials in recent weeks, this bet $5, win $200 special provides more upside to new players, making it one of the best new player offers of the year.

Click here and grab the latest DraftKings promo code to either get a $50 free bet and up to a $1,000 deposit match or bet $5, win $200 on NBA, NFL, or college football action this week.

You Won’t Need a DraftKings Promo Code to Bet $5, Win $200

If you watch football or basketball action this week, you may hear or see about a special DraftKings promo code. Truth is, you don’t need one to get this bet $5, win $200 bonus. The new player special is available in-app, which means a new user just has to sign up, register, and then opt-in by using our links.

Ultimately, this simplifies the process and brings access to one of the best sportsbook bonuses available anywhere to close out 2021. Of note, this bonus is available to new players located in the following markets: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The app will soon launch as a top NY sports betting app.

Huge Value to Close Out 2021

With what essentially amounts to a 40-1 odds bonus that does not require a special DraftKings promo code, bettors will have an opportunity to grab huge value. Whether betting big underdogs or big favorites, it won’t matter — as this bet $5, win $200 bonus can be applied on any market. That said, let’s take a look at the high profile Cotton Bowl matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati as a way to gauge the potential value.

Currently, the Crimson Tide enter as a 13.5-point and -525 moneyline favorite over the Bearcats. To win $200 on an Alabama outright moneyline victory, a bettor would have wager roughly $1,040. However, a new DraftKings user can instead wager just $5 to redeem a $200 bonus, effectively eliminating over $1,000 in total risk, thus making the offer a total no-brainer.

How to Skip the DraftKings Promo Code

Here’s how to sign up and grab this bet $5, win $200 bonus on NBA, NFL, or college football bowl action this week.

Click here to start the registration process. No DraftKings promo code will be required.

to start the registration process. No DraftKings promo code will be required. Make a first deposit of at least $5 to activate this bonus. Deposit options include online checking, PayPal, cards, and more.

Open the app. Find this 40-1 odds bonus on the main menu or via the promo tab. Opt-in and wager $5 on any game. If that team wins, collect a $200 bonus.