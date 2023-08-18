DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL Preseason, MLB bonus this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on the NFL preseason with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can unlock this instant bonus by following our links. The promo code will be applied for you. There are two matchups on Friday night, including the Panthers vs. Giants.

Activate the DraftKings promo code and make a $5 wager on an NFL preseason game. Win or lose, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook will be a top option for NFL fans. It’s the perfect time to claim this welcome offer to get ready for the season. This weekend is full of preseason matchups. The preseason prepares the players for the regular season, and that can also be said for bettors. You can find spreads, totals, moneylines, props, and live odds during the games.

Best DraftKings Promo Code for the NFL Preseason

The Giants are three-point favorites against the Panthers on Friday night. Carolina drafted Bryce Young, and they have a legit chance in the NFC South. The Giants will be leaning on Saquan Barkley again this season. You can follow along with the game and bet on the live odds. This allows bettors to hedge pregame wagers. The other Friday night preseason matchup is between the Bengals and Falcons. Cincinnati is hoping to make another run to the Super Bowl with Joe Burrow, who will need to stay healthy.

Customers can gain perks throughout the NFL season with Dynasty Rewards. All of your bets will go toward earning Crowns. These can be exchanged for prizes, and your level in the program will determine the prizes you can win in the free-to-play games.

Unlock the DraftKings Promo Code for a $150 Bonus

It doesn’t take long to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook. This offer, which stands up comparatively well against those looking to claim a FanDuel promo this month, is available to all new customers who are at least 21 years old and in an eligible state. Follow these steps to claim a $150 bonus for the NFL season.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code and register. Enter info to confirm your identity and age. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your mobile phone and allow for location services. Deposit $5 or more with an accepted payment method. These include online banking, PayPal, and major credit/debit cards. Place a $5 bet on any NFL preseason game.

Regardless of the outcome, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets. These can be used for NFL games and all other sports on the DraftKings app.

Future Odds for the Super Bowl, Division Winners

The Chiefs are defending champs, and they are favored to win the Super Bowl again this year with odds of +600. They are followed by the Eagles, Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Cowboys, and Jets. You can also find odds for division winners, conference winners, and player awards. Patrick Mahomes, Burrow, and Josh Allen are favorites to win the regular-season MVP. Check the promotions page throughout the season to find odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and more NFL bonuses.

